Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 4, 2024 / 12:44 PM

Novak Djokovic withdraws from French Open after MRI reveals torn meniscus

By Alex Butler
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia gets his knee stretched out while playing against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina during their fourth-round match at the 2024 French Open on Monday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 5 | Top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia gets his knee stretched out while playing against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina during their fourth-round match at the 2024 French Open on Monday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Top-ranked Novak Djokovic tore the medial meniscus in his right knee and withdrew from the 2024 French Open, tournament organizers announced Tuesday.

The Serbian beat No. 27 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in his fourth-round match Monday at Roland Garros. He was scheduled to face No. 7 Casper Ruud of Norway in the quarterfinals Wednesday in Paris.

Advertisement

"Due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee [discovered during an MRI scan performed today), Novak Djokovic, who was supposed to play Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals tomorrow, has been forced to withdraw from the Roland-Garros tournament," the French Open said.

Djokovic cited a previous knee issue after his 4-hour, 39-minute fourth-round match against Cerundolo. He said he experienced discomfort in the area for weeks and a slip during his latest victory aggravated the issue.

Related

"For the last couple weeks I have had slight discomfort, I would call it, in the right knee, but I haven't had an injury that would be concerning me at all," Djokovic told reporters. "I was playing a few tournaments with it, and had no issues until [Monday]."

Advertisement

Ruud will now face No. 4 Alexander Zverev or No. 11 Alex de Minaur of Australia in the semifinals.

With Djokovic's early exit, No. 2 Jannik Sinner of Italy also is assured of replacing the Seriban as the top player in the ATP Tour singles rankings. He will be the first Italian man in history to top the rankings.

Sinner will face No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the semifinals. Alcaraz and Tsitsipas are set to meet at no earlier than 2:15 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Paris. That quarterfinal match will air on Tennis Channel.

Tennis stars compete at 2024 French Open

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina during their match at the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 3, 2024. Djokovic won 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 and qualified for the quarterfinals. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Padres' Tucupita Marcano, said to have placed 387 baseball bets, banned by MLB
MLB // 1 hour ago
Padres' Tucupita Marcano, said to have placed 387 baseball bets, banned by MLB
June 4 (UPI) -- MLB levied a lifetime ban against San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano, who placed 387 bets on baseball in 2022 and 2023, the league announced Tuesday.
Coco Gauff bounces Ons Jabeur to reach second French Open semifinal
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Coco Gauff bounces Ons Jabeur to reach second French Open semifinal
June 4 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff calmly fielded Ons Jabeur's dizzying drop shots and pinpoint returns, sliding through the Roland Garros clay to beat the Tunisian on Tuesday to climb into her second French Open semifinal.
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith beats Giants with first career walk-off homer
MLB // 6 hours ago
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith beats Giants with first career walk-off homer
June 4 (UPI) -- Pinch hitter Pavin Smith smoked a 1-0 fastball to dead center field for a 424-foot, two-run homer, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a narrow 4-2 triumph with the first walk-off blast of his life.
French Open: Sabalenka, Rybakina advance; Medvedev upset on Day 9
Sports News // 22 hours ago
French Open: Sabalenka, Rybakina advance; Medvedev upset on Day 9
June 3 (UPI) -- Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka used straight-sets wins to climb into the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open on Monday in Paris. Australian Alex de Minaur scored the biggest upset, ousting Russian Daniil Medvedev.
Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen dies at 52
NFL // 23 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen dies at 52
June 3 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013, died suddenly while vacationing with his family in Mexico, the team announced Monday. He was 52.
Coach: Caitlin Clark, struggling Indiana Fever 'mentally and physically exhausted'
Sports News // 1 day ago
Coach: Caitlin Clark, struggling Indiana Fever 'mentally and physically exhausted'
June 3 (UPI) -- Coach Christie Sides says Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates are "mentally and physically exhausted" after a stretch of 11 games in 20 days.
Simone Biles wins 9th U.S. gymnastics title, cites increased therapy before Olympics
Sports News // 1 day ago
Simone Biles wins 9th U.S. gymnastics title, cites increased therapy before Olympics
June 3 (UPI) -- Simone Biles continued her torrid twist toward the 2024 Summer Games, sweeping up all five possible gold medals, including a record-extending ninth all-around title at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Belmont Stakes shapes up as showdown between Derby, Preakness winners
Sports News // 1 day ago
Belmont Stakes shapes up as showdown between Derby, Preakness winners
June 3 (UPI) -- Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness victor Seize the Grey are set for a showdown in Saturday's Belmont Stakes.
Remarkable weekend of racing in England, Japan promises visits to U.S. tracks
Sports News // 1 day ago
Remarkable weekend of racing in England, Japan promises visits to U.S. tracks
June 3 (UPI) -- Remarkable performances in the English Derby and the Yasuda Kinen in Japan portend some unprecedented international visitors to North American tracks in the near future.
Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Justin Jefferson agree to record $140M contract
NFL // 1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Justin Jefferson agree to record $140M contract
June 3 (UPI) -- All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agency, WME Sports, announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coach: Caitlin Clark, struggling Indiana Fever 'mentally and physically exhausted'
Coach: Caitlin Clark, struggling Indiana Fever 'mentally and physically exhausted'
Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen dies at 52
Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen dies at 52
Belmont Stakes shapes up as showdown between Derby, Preakness winners
Belmont Stakes shapes up as showdown between Derby, Preakness winners
Simone Biles wins 9th U.S. gymnastics title, cites increased therapy before Olympics
Simone Biles wins 9th U.S. gymnastics title, cites increased therapy before Olympics
French Open: Sabalenka, Rybakina advance; Medvedev upset on Day 9
French Open: Sabalenka, Rybakina advance; Medvedev upset on Day 9
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement