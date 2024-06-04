Coco Gauff bounces Ons Jabeur to reach second French Open semifinal

1 of 6 | American Coco Gauff celebrates winning her women's singles quarterfinal match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the French Open on Tuesday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Caroline Blumberg/EPA-EFE

June 4 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff calmly fielded Ons Jabeur's dizzying drop shots and pinpoint returns, sliding through the Roland Garros clay to beat the Tunisian on Tuesday to climb into her second French Open semifinal. Gauff, who reached the final in 2022, converted 4 of 5 break points, 30 forced errors and 28 unforced errors in Tuesday's 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 quarterfinal victory on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Advertisement

"These are the matches that I live for," Gauff told Tennis Channel. "I love when the crowd is engaged in the match and today was one of those days."

Jabeur, ranked No. 9, converted 2 of 8 break points and logged 38 forced errors and 38 unforced errors. She saved multiple match points with stunning drop shots in the third set. The match ended when she sent a final overhead return just past the baseline.

Semifinals on the horizon Coco Gauff wins the battle against Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. She will face the winner of Vondrousova v. Swiatek next! ⏭️#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/lLle9ZYJN8— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 4, 2024

Gauff will face either No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland or No. 6 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic -- who play Tuesday -- in the semifinals. She has now reached the semifinals in three-consecutive Grand Slams, starting with her title-winning run at the 2023 U.S. Open and semifinal appearance this year at the Australian Open.

She beat Italian Martina Trevisan in her last French Open semifinal, before losing to Swiatek in the 2022 finale.

"My team puts not pressure on me. They try their best to make sure they put me in the best position to be successful.

No. 2 Jannik Sinner of Italy will face No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the first men's singles quarterfinal Tuesday in Paris. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will battle No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas in another men's quarterfinal on Day 10.

