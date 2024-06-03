Trending
June 3, 2024 / 3:16 PM

French Open: Sabalenka, Rybakina advance; Medvedev upset on Day 9

By Alex Butler
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan fires a shot against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in a fourth-round match at the 2024 French Open on Monday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE
June 3 (UPI) -- Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka used straight-sets wins to climb into the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open on Monday in Paris. Australian Alex de Minaur scored the biggest upset, ousting Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Sabalenka, ranked No. 2 in the world, and Rybakina, ranked No. 4, each needed just 69 minutes to dispatch their fourth-round foes.

"I'm confident and feeling great and happy that I managed to finish the match in two sets," Rybakina told reporters.

Rybakina of Kazakhstan bounced No. 19 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-4, 6-3 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. She converted 5 of 7 break points and fired 26 winners, compared to Svitolina's 2 break point conversions and 12 winners.

Rybakina will meet No. 15 Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the quarterfinals. Paolini beat No. 70 Elina Avanesyan of Russia 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 in her fourth-round match.

The winner of the Rybakina-Paolini match will face Sabalenka or No. 38 Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the semifinals.

Sabalenka, a 2023 semifinalist, beat Emma Navarro of the United States 6-2, 6-3. The Belarusian edged her No. 24 foe 7-4 in aces, 4-0 in converted break points and 36-15 in winners.

Andreeva beat No. 88 Varvara Gracheva of France 7-5, 6-2 in her fourth-round match.

The first two women's quarterfinals will be held Tuesday. No. 3 Coco Gauff of the United States will face No. 9 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the first meeting. No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland will meet No. 6 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the other meeting.

Medvedev also became the highest-seeded player thus far to exit at Roland Garros during the 2024 edition of the clay court Grand Slam.

The No. 5 player in the ATP singles rankings was on the wrong end of a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 match at Court Suzanne-Lenglen. De Minaur, ranked No. 11, converted 7 of 14 break point opportunities in the 2-hour, 49-minute meeting. He also fired 51 winners, compared to 2 of 10 break point conversions and 27 winners for Medvedev.

De Minaur will meet No. 7 Casper Ruud of Norway or No. 12 Taylor Fritz of the United States in the quarterfinals. The winner of that match will face No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the semifinals.

The French Open women's final will air at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday on NBC. The men's final will air at the same time Sunday on NBC.

