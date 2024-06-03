Trending
Sports News
June 3, 2024 / 12:42 PM

Coach: Caitlin Clark, struggling Indiana Fever 'mentally and physically exhausted'

By Alex Butler
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark speaks with a trainer on the bench during the second half of a game against the New York Liberty on Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
1 of 5 | Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark speaks with a trainer on the bench during the second half of a game against the New York Liberty on Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Coach Christie Sides says Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates are "mentally and physically exhausted" after a stretch of 11 games in 20 days.

Sides made the comments after the Fever's 104-68 blowout loss to the New York Liberty in the Commissioner's Cup on Sunday in Brooklyn. Clark scored a season-low three points. She made just 1 of 10 shots, including 1 of 7 3-point attempts.

The Fever, who never led, shot a season-low 31.6% from the field.

"These guys are not just physically exhausted, they're mentally exhausted," Sides said. "We talk a lot about it. Their mental health is really important and they are really struggling right now. It's just been a lot.

"This is different than anything we've ever experienced. I just appreciate the fact that they keep showing up and putting the work in to get better."

The Fever (2-9) own the WNBA's second-worst winning percentage (.182) through their league-high 11 games. The presence of Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, resulted in increased attendance and viewership for its games, and the league overall.

The jam-packed early season slate also meant fewer practices for the team that finished 13-27 in 2023 and 5-31 in 2022.

"It's been a grind ...11 in 20 is tough,"" Sides said. "That's just where we are. We don't have this anymore the rest of the way. So now we'll get time to work, time to get better, time to let people heal.

"That's just what we need right now. "

Sides said her players are "gassed" and their "legs are shot." The Liberty edged its fledgling foes 39-28 in rebounds and 30-18 in assists and made 57.5% of their shots in Sunday's win.

Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored 20 points. Center Jonquel Jones chipped in 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with a game-high 21 points. Forward NaLyssa Smith chipped in 17.

Clark went 0 for 4 in the first quarter. She made a 3-pointer 12 seconds into the second quarter, but went 0 for 5 for the remainder of the night.

Clark, who has been subjected to arguably over-the-top physical play to start her WNBA tenure, continues to trigger a social media conversation about her treatment from veterans during her rookie campaign.

The latest aggressive exchange came when the Fever guard took a hard hit -- away from the ball -- from veteran Chennedy Carter in the third quarter of the Fever's 71-70 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Carter initially received a personal foul, which was later upgraded to a Flagrant 1. WNBA players can be suspended based on the accumulation of flagrant fouls.

Sides said the Fever have sent multiple videos -- showing what they believe to be uncalled fouls from opponents -- to the WNBA office this season and will continue to do so.

Clark, who did not speak to reporters after Sunday's game, addressed the physicality during a pregame news conference.

She said opponents also took advantage of her "frail" stature by using a more physical strategy early on in her college career before she added muscle.

She also combatted the strategy with her speed, but that tactic hasn't always worked during her games with the Fever.

"It kinda reminds me of my early college career," Clark said. "My strength will evolve over the course of having an off-season and having time to do those things and focus on those things.

"It definitely reminds me of my college career a little bit, but also, I grew up playing basketball with the boys. It's always been physical and feisty. That's what it is. You've gotta find a way to hold your own. It kinda reminds me of that.

"Also, I grew up with two brothers. Those [games] were very physical, a lot of blood, tears, whatever it was. So I'm definitely prepared for it."

The Fever will get a four-day break from games before returning to the court for its 12th contest, against the Washington Mystics (0-8) at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday in Washington, D.C.

