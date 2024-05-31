Advertisement
Sports News
May 31, 2024 / 8:02 PM

President Biden welcomes Kansas City Chiefs to White House

By Ehren Wynder
On Friday, President Joe Biden wears a Kansas City Chiefs helmet in front of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (2nd from R), tight end Travis Kelce (R) and other members of the team during a ceremony welcoming the Chiefs to the White House to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVIII. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
1 of 6 | On Friday, President Joe Biden wears a Kansas City Chiefs helmet in front of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (2nd from R), tight end Travis Kelce (R) and other members of the team during a ceremony welcoming the Chiefs to the White House to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVIII. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden welcomed repeat Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House Friday as he, too, hopes for a back-to-back win in November.

The team's second visit to the White House follows its Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers in February.

"The Kansas City Chiefs, the first team in 20 years to win back to back -- winning back to back, I kind of like that," Biden said.

The New England Patriots were the last repeat champs when they won the Super Bowl in 2004 and 2005.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Tavis Kelce were among the 30-odd players to visit the White House on Friday.

Kelce, channeling Barack Obama with an oversized tan suit, donned the podium with his best "my fellow Americans" quote.

"I'm not going to lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here I'd get tased, so I'm going back to my spot," he said jokingly.

Head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and owner Clark Hunt also made the trip.

"The amazing thing about sports is how they can bring a community together ... there's a lot that can divide us today, but for so many of us, sports provide a unifying joy that we all need," Hunt said.

Friday's photo op, however, was not without its divisive figures. Kicker Harrison Butker and wide receiver Rashee Rice were both at the White House after generating their own controversies.

Butker recently drew criticism for his commencement address at Benedictine University, where he urged female graduates to reject their careers and embrace being homemakers.

Butker also has criticized the Biden administration for its positions on abortion and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rice last month turned himself in to police in connection with a multi-car crash in Dallas.

The event was topped off by Biden donning a Chiefs helmet after intense encouragement from Chiefs players.

"We got the royal treatment," Reid said. "Had a nice tour. Listen, I don't know how many presidents try on your team's helmet."

