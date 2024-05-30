Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 30, 2024 / 10:11 AM

French Open: Sabalenka, Medvedev advance as rain continues impact on Day 5

By Alex Butler
Aryna Sabalenka earned a straight-sets victory in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Thursday in Paris. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Aryna Sabalenka earned a straight-sets victory in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Thursday in Paris. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov were among the top players to advance to the third round, while other matches were again disrupted because of rain Thursday at the 2024 French Open.

Wet weather in Paris continues to morph the match schedule, for those set to play outside the two roofed complexes at Roland Garros -- Court Philippe-Chatrier and Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Advertisement

"It's a little advantage we get as top players, because we play in the big stadium with the roof," Sabalenka told reporters after her 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 83 Moyuka Uchijima of Japan.

"I knew that no matter what the weather was going to be, I would play my match. That's really helpful and helps to manage the energy. It's really tough when the weather is like that and you play on the outside courts."

Sabalenka converted 4 of 7 break points, fired 26 winners and totaled just 10 forced errors in the straight-sets victory. The No. 2 Belarusian needed just 62 minutes to dispatch Uchijima, who failed to convert four break-point chances and totaled 23 forced errors.

Sabalenka, a 2023 semifinalist, will face No. 139 Paula Badosa of Spain, one of her best friends, in the third round. Badosa beat No. 39 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 on Thursday in Paris.

Rybakina, another Russian-born player representing Kazakhstan, also advanced with a straight-sets triumph Thursday at Roland Garros. The No. 4 player in the world beat No. 50 Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-4 in her second-round match.

No. 40 Donna Vekic of Croatia upset No. 20 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine with a 7-5, 6-4 triumph.

No. 10 Danielle Collins of the United States, No. 11 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and No. 17 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia were among the top women's players who had their matches suspended.

Advertisement

No. 26 Frances Tiafoe of the United States, No. 21 Felx Auger-Aliassime of Canada and No. 20 Sebastian Baez of Argentina were among the top men's players with suspended matches.

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev of Russia advanced after a walkover from No. 57 Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria beat No. 43 Fabian Marozsan of Hungary in straight sets.

No. 2 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, No. 6 Andrey Rublev of Russia and No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece were among the top men's players to advance through Wednesday's slate of second-round matches.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 3 Coco Gauff of the United States and No. 9 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia were the top women to advance on Day 4.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Tommy Paul of the United States, Casper Ruud of Norway and Madison Keys of the United States are among the top players with matches scheduled on Day 5.

Advertisement

Tennis stars compete at 2024 French Open

Third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays against Jesper de Jong of the Netherlands during their second-round match of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on May 29, 2024. Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Will Smith, Shohei Ohtani blasts help Dodgers dismantle Mets
MLB // 1 hour ago
Will Smith, Shohei Ohtani blasts help Dodgers dismantle Mets
May 30 (UPI) -- Will Smith homered twice, while Shohei Ohtani went deep and drove in three to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a dominant victory over the New York Mets, completing a three-game sweep in Queens.
Oilers erase deficit, score 5 unanswered to beat Stars, tie WCF 2-2
NHL // 2 hours ago
Oilers erase deficit, score 5 unanswered to beat Stars, tie WCF 2-2
May 30 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid registered three assists to help the Edmonton Oilers overcome a 2-0 deficit with five unanswered scores to beat the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
Lobjanidze, Atlanta United end Inter Miami's record unbeaten streak despite Messi return
Soccer // 11 hours ago
Lobjanidze, Atlanta United end Inter Miami's record unbeaten streak despite Messi return
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 29 (UPI) -- Georgian Saba Lobjanidze netted world-class goals with each foot in each half to lead Atlanta United to their first win in 10 games, while ending Inter Miami's 10-match unbeaten streak Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Caleb Love, Alex Karaban withdraw from 2024 NBA Draft
NBA // 14 hours ago
Caleb Love, Alex Karaban withdraw from 2024 NBA Draft
May 29 (UPI) -- Arizona's Caleb Love and UConn's Alex Karaban each withdrew their names from the 2024 NBA Draft pool, they announced Wednesday on social media.
Los Angeles Clippers sign coach Tyronn Lue to long-term extension
NBA // 15 hours ago
Los Angeles Clippers sign coach Tyronn Lue to long-term extension
May 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers signed coach Tyronn Lue to a long-term contract extension, they announced Wednesday.
San Francisco 49ers sign wide receiver Jauan Jennings to 1-year extension
NFL // 15 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers sign wide receiver Jauan Jennings to 1-year extension
May 29 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a one-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2025 season, the team announced Wednesday.
Citing her mental health, golfer Lexi Thompson says she will retire at end of season
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Citing her mental health, golfer Lexi Thompson says she will retire at end of season
May 29 (UPI) -- Citing struggles with mental health. LPGA tour champ Lexi Thompson revealed Tuesday her intent to retire from professional golf at the end of the season after 17 years.
Ankle injury ends gymnast Gabby Douglas' bid for the Paris Olympics
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Ankle injury ends gymnast Gabby Douglas' bid for the Paris Olympics
May 29 (UPI) -- Three-time gold medal-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas won't compete for more Olympics glory this summer due to an ankle injury suffered while training.
Kentucky judge dismisses all charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Kentucky judge dismisses all charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler
May 29 (UPI) -- The world's top-ranked golfer won't face charges for allegedly assaulting an officer while driving to the PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Ky., on May 17.
Negro Leagues stat integration makes Josh Gibson new MLB batting leader
MLB // 22 hours ago
Negro Leagues stat integration makes Josh Gibson new MLB batting leader
May 29 (UPI) -- MLB's integration of Negro League statistics made Josh Gibson the new all-time leader in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS, the league said Wednesday. Other legends also received statistical boosts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
Kentucky judge dismisses all charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler
Kentucky judge dismisses all charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler
Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes blame for Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes blame for Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
Ankle injury ends gymnast Gabby Douglas' bid for the Paris Olympics
Ankle injury ends gymnast Gabby Douglas' bid for the Paris Olympics
Caleb Love, Alex Karaban withdraw from 2024 NBA Draft
Caleb Love, Alex Karaban withdraw from 2024 NBA Draft
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement