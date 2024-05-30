Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 30, 2024 / 11:57 AM

French Open officials ban alcohol from stands after player complaints

By Alex Butler
Tennis fans will no longer be allowed to drink alcohol in the stands at the 2024 French Open in Paris. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 5 | Tennis fans will no longer be allowed to drink alcohol in the stands at the 2024 French Open in Paris. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- French Open officials banned alcohol consumption in the Roland Garros stands after several players complained about fan behavior, tournament director Amelia Mauresmo announced Thursday in Paris.

"We are happy to see there is an atmosphere with emotions and spectators are there," Mauresmo said. "On the other hand, we will be uncompromising on the respect of the players, on the respect of the game and the Roland Garros tournament."

Advertisement

No. 115 David Goffin of Belgium told reporters that one fan spit gum at him during his first-round win over Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland also criticized the crowd for screaming during her rallies and before returns.

"This is serious for us," Swiatek said Wednesday during an on-court interview. "We are fighting our whole lives to be better and better. Sometimes it's hard to accept that. The stakes are big. There is a lot of money here to win. Losing a few points may change a lot.

Related

"Please, guys, if you can support us between the rallies, not during, that would be really, really amazing."

Mauresmo said officials made particular observations during Goffin's match. Goffin said the atmosphere was "starting to become ridiculous."

"Alcohol was allowed until now in the stands, not in all the stands, [but] that's over," Mauresmo said. "If they exceed the limit, if they don't behave well or if they throw things at the players, that's it."

Mauresmo also said that umpires are going to be more strict about fan behavior.

The French Open schedule, which continues to be disrupted because of rain, will continue through Thursday night in Paris. The third round is expected to start Friday.

Tennis stars compete at 2024 French Open

Third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays against Jesper de Jong of the Netherlands during their second-round match of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on May 29, 2024. Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Miami Dolphins agree to $84.7M extension with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
NFL // 2 hours ago
Miami Dolphins agree to $84.7M extension with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
MIAMI, May 30 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to a three-year, $84.7M extension with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, a source familiar with the deal told UPI on Thursday. The pact, which runs through 2028, includes $76 million in guarantees.
French Open: Sabalenka, Medvedev advance as rain continues impact on Day 5
Sports News // 3 hours ago
French Open: Sabalenka, Medvedev advance as rain continues impact on Day 5
May 30 (UPI) -- Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov were among the top players to advance to the third round, while other matches were again disrupted because of rain Thursday at the 2024 French Open.
Will Smith, Shohei Ohtani blasts help Dodgers dismantle Mets
MLB // 4 hours ago
Will Smith, Shohei Ohtani blasts help Dodgers dismantle Mets
May 30 (UPI) -- Will Smith homered twice, while Shohei Ohtani went deep and drove in three to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a dominant victory over the New York Mets, completing a three-game sweep in Queens.
Oilers erase deficit, score 5 unanswered to beat Stars, tie WCF 2-2
NHL // 5 hours ago
Oilers erase deficit, score 5 unanswered to beat Stars, tie WCF 2-2
May 30 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid registered three assists to help the Edmonton Oilers overcome a 2-0 deficit with five unanswered scores to beat the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
Lobjanidze, Atlanta United end Inter Miami's record unbeaten streak despite Messi return
Soccer // 14 hours ago
Lobjanidze, Atlanta United end Inter Miami's record unbeaten streak despite Messi return
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 29 (UPI) -- Georgian Saba Lobjanidze netted world-class goals with each foot in each half to lead Atlanta United to their first win in 10 games, while ending Inter Miami's 10-match unbeaten streak Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Caleb Love, Alex Karaban withdraw from 2024 NBA Draft
NBA // 17 hours ago
Caleb Love, Alex Karaban withdraw from 2024 NBA Draft
May 29 (UPI) -- Arizona's Caleb Love and UConn's Alex Karaban each withdrew their names from the 2024 NBA Draft pool, they announced Wednesday on social media.
Los Angeles Clippers sign coach Tyronn Lue to long-term extension
NBA // 18 hours ago
Los Angeles Clippers sign coach Tyronn Lue to long-term extension
May 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers signed coach Tyronn Lue to a long-term contract extension, they announced Wednesday.
San Francisco 49ers sign wide receiver Jauan Jennings to 1-year extension
NFL // 18 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers sign wide receiver Jauan Jennings to 1-year extension
May 29 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a one-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2025 season, the team announced Wednesday.
Citing her mental health, golfer Lexi Thompson says she will retire at end of season
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Citing her mental health, golfer Lexi Thompson says she will retire at end of season
May 29 (UPI) -- Citing struggles with mental health. LPGA tour champ Lexi Thompson revealed Tuesday her intent to retire from professional golf at the end of the season after 17 years.
Ankle injury ends gymnast Gabby Douglas' bid for the Paris Olympics
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Ankle injury ends gymnast Gabby Douglas' bid for the Paris Olympics
May 29 (UPI) -- Three-time gold medal-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas won't compete for more Olympics glory this summer due to an ankle injury suffered while training.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
Kentucky judge dismisses all charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler
Kentucky judge dismisses all charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler
Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes blame for Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes blame for Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
Ankle injury ends gymnast Gabby Douglas' bid for the Paris Olympics
Ankle injury ends gymnast Gabby Douglas' bid for the Paris Olympics
Caleb Love, Alex Karaban withdraw from 2024 NBA Draft
Caleb Love, Alex Karaban withdraw from 2024 NBA Draft
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement