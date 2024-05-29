Kentucky judge dismisses all charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 15th hole during round two of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Ky., after being arrested earlier in the day on May 17. Jefferson County, Ky., attorney Mike O'Connell announced in court Wednesday all charges are dropped against Scheffler due to a lack of evidence. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- The world's top-ranked golfer won't face charges for allegedly assaulting an officer while driving to the PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Ky., on May 17. Jefferson County, Ky., attorney Mike O'Connell announced in court Wednesday all charges are dropped against golfer Scottie Scheffler due to a lack of evidence.

Scheffler, 27, initially was charged with second-degree assault on a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.

"Based on the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges against Mr. Scheffler," O'Connell said in court Wednesday. "Mr. Scheffler's characterization that this was a 'big misunderstanding' is corroborated by the evidence."

Jefferson County District Court Judge Anne Delahanty dismissed the charges with prejudice, which means Scheffler cannot be charged at a future date.

Delahanty also ordered the arrest record and charges to be expunged within 60 days.

Scheffler's attorney, Steve Romines, told news media Scheffler is "glad it's over" and was prepared to fight the case and file a civil suit.

Now, Scheffler won't pursue a civil suit with the case dismissed and to spare taxpayers any related cost, Romines said.

The arresting officer who accused Scheffler of violating his commands and dragging him for 10 yards while "attached" to the SUV Scheffler was driving didn't have his body camera on during the incident.

The officer and others were at the scene of a vehicular accident that killed a pedestrian near the entrance of the Valhalla Golf Course shortly before sunrise on May 17.

Scheffler was scheduled to tee off at 8 a.m. and was driving an official tournament SUV when Det. Bryan Gillis allegedly commanded Scheffler to stop and then grabbed onto the SUV as Scheffler slowly drove past him.

Gillis arrested Scheffler, who was processed and released in time to play the day's round, partly due to weather delays.

Scheffler said another police officer had told him to proceed to the golf course, which he was doing at a slow speed when Gillis allegedly ordered him to stop.

Scheffler finished the tournament tied for eighth place and is the world's top-ranked golfer.