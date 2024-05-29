Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 29, 2024 / 4:15 PM / Updated at 5:31 PM

Citing her mental health, golfer Lexi Thompson says she will retire at end of season

By Chris Benson
Lexi Thompson lines up a putt on the 13th hole in the first round of the June 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J. File Photo By John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Lexi Thompson lines up a putt on the 13th hole in the first round of the June 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J. File Photo By John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Citing struggles with mental health. LPGA tour champ Lexi Thompson revealed Tuesday her intent to retire from professional golf at the end of the season after 17 years.

"Although this has been an amazing journey, it hasn't always been an easy one," Thompson, 29, said on her Instagram page.

Advertisement

An 11-time LPGA tour champ, Thompson was 12 years old in 2007 when she made history as the youngest person to qualify for the U.S. Women's Open

"Since I was 12 years old, my life as a golfer has been a whirlwind of constant attention, scrutiny and pressure," she said. "The cameras are always on, capturing every swing and every moment on and off the golf course."

Related

Her words come days after the family of PGA golfer Grayson Murray, 30, revealed that he died by an apparent suicide.

"By opening up about my own battles, I've been able to connect with others who feel isolated in their struggles, offering them a sense of community and understanding," Thompson said.

"Each time I share, it reinforces the message that it's OK to not be OK, and that seeking support is a sign of strength, not weakness."

Advertisement

On Tuesday during a U.S. Women's Open press conference at Lancaster Country Club in southern Pennsylvania, Thompson held back tears at some points as she spoke about her impending retirement.

Thompson said "we all" have our own mental health struggles.

In golf, "you lose more than you win, so it's an ongoing battle to continue to put yourself out there in front of the cameras and continuing to work hard and maybe not seeing the results you want and getting criticized for it," she said Tuesday in Lancaster.

"So it's hard," Thompson said. "I will say, yes, I've struggled with it. I don't think there's somebody out here that hasn't. It's just a matter of how well you hide it, which is very sad."

Social media, she said Wednesday on Instagram, "never sleeps, with comments and criticisms flooding in from around the world."

"It can be exhausting," she said, "to maintain a smile on the outside while grappling with struggles on the inside."

Latest Headlines

Ankle injury ends gymnast Gabby Douglas' bid for the Paris Olympics
Sports News // 31 minutes ago
Ankle injury ends gymnast Gabby Douglas' bid for the Paris Olympics
May 29 (UPI) -- Three-time gold medal-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas won't compete for more Olympics glory this summer due to an ankle injury suffered while training.
Kentucky judge dismisses all charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Kentucky judge dismisses all charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler
May 29 (UPI) -- The world's top-ranked golfer won't face charges for allegedly assaulting an officer while driving to the PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Ky., on May 17.
Negro Leagues stat integration makes Josh Gibson new MLB batting leader
MLB // 5 hours ago
Negro Leagues stat integration makes Josh Gibson new MLB batting leader
May 29 (UPI) -- MLB's integration of Negro League statistics made Josh Gibson the new all-time leader in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS, the league said Wednesday. Other legends also received statistical boosts.
Tight Panthers required less coaching to tie NHL Eastern finals with Rangers, coach says
NHL // 9 hours ago
Tight Panthers required less coaching to tie NHL Eastern finals with Rangers, coach says
May 29 (UPI) -- Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers were tight early on and required less coaching to secure their Game 4 overtime win over the New York Rangers, tying the Eastern Conference finals 2-2, the coach told reporters.
Barcelona hires Hansi Flick as manager to replace Xavi
Soccer // 7 hours ago
Barcelona hires Hansi Flick as manager to replace Xavi
May 29 (UPI) -- Barcelona hired Hansi Flick to replace former manager Xavi, the Spanish La Liga soccer club announced Wednesday.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes blame for Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
NBA // 8 hours ago
Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes blame for Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
May 29 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic recorded a 28-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, but shouldered the blame for a Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, citing lack of energy.
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa bolstered throwing power, not slacking amid contract talks
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa bolstered throwing power, not slacking amid contract talks
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 28 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has shown increased throwing power, while teammates touted his communication and physical preparation amid highly publicized, off-season contract talks.
Alize Cornet retires from tennis at French Open
Sports News // 1 day ago
Alize Cornet retires from tennis at French Open
May 28 (UPI) -- Alize Cornet, who won six singles titles and achieved a career-high No. 11 ranking, officially retired from tennis Tuesday after a straight-sets loss to Qinwen Zheng in the first round of the 2024 French Open.
Memorial Day Weekend racing filled with thrills from coast to coast
Sports News // 1 day ago
Memorial Day Weekend racing filled with thrills from coast to coast
May 28 (UPI) -- Memorial Day weekend racing was filled with thrills from East Coast to West Coast, with trainer Bob Baffert having an especially good holiday at Santa Anita.
French Open: Rybakina, Swiatek, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset on Day 2
Sports News // 1 day ago
French Open: Rybakina, Swiatek, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset on Day 2
May 28 (UPI) -- Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff were among the latest players to advance with wins in first-round matches at the 2024 French Open; Maria Sakkari was among notable Day 2 upset victims at the Grand Slam event.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes blame for Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes blame for Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa bolstered throwing power, not slacking amid contract talks
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa bolstered throwing power, not slacking amid contract talks
Kentucky judge dismisses all charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler
Kentucky judge dismisses all charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler
Negro Leagues stat integration makes Josh Gibson new MLB batting leader
Negro Leagues stat integration makes Josh Gibson new MLB batting leader
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement