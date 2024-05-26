Advertisement
Sports News
May 26, 2024 / 3:20 PM

PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals

By Mark Moran
Grayson Murray and fiancee Christiana walk to the first hole of the Masters Par 3 Contest on the eve of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Murray died by suicide on Saturday after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Grayson Murray and fiancee Christiana walk to the first hole of the Masters Par 3 Contest on the eve of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Murray died by suicide on Saturday after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, his parents confirmed Sunday.

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," Eric and Terry Murray said in a statement released on social media. "It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world."

Advertisement

In the statement, his parents added that "life wasn't always easy for Grayson" abut that they know "he rests peacefully now."

Murray, 30, had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial after the 16th hole of the second round on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. The PGA Tour said he withdrew due to illness.

Related

"We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes," his parents said in their statement. "By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and -- it seems -- by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.

Advertisement

"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else."

Murray had been open about working to overcome alcohol abuse as well as struggles with mental health. He won the Barbasol Championship as a 22-year-old PGA Tour rookie in 2017.

He said he often drank heavily during the week of a tournament because he knew he was talented and felt invincible. He said he had been sober for 8 months when he won the Sony Open in January, winning it with a 40-foot putt.

"It took me a long time to get to this point," Murray said in January. "That was seven years ago, over seven years ago. I'm a different man now. I would not be in this position right now today if I didn't put that drink down eight months ago."

Murray said he was engaged to be married and that he thought his best golf was still ahead of him. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan traveled to Fort Worth Saturday and said grief counseling and other support services would be available to players.

Advertisement

"To be in the locker room, to see the devastation on the faces of every player that's coming in, it's really difficult to see. And really just profound," Monahan said during a CBS broadcast Saturday.

"Grayson was a remarkable player on the PGA Tour, but he was a very courageous man, as well. And I've always loved that about him, and I know that the locker room is filled with people that really will take that away when they think about Grayson."

Monhahan said when he contacted Murray's parents, they requested that the PGA continue with the tournament because that's what their son would have wanted.

"They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so," Monahan said. "As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

Latest Headlines

Bulls' Lonzo Ball underwent meniscus transplant during NBA injury absence
NBA // 2 days ago
Bulls' Lonzo Ball underwent meniscus transplant during NBA injury absence
May 24 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who hasn't played in the NBA since 2022 because of knee issues, received a new meniscus from a donor during his time off the court, he said on his podcast.
Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in 2024 NHL Draft
NHL // 2 days ago
Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in 2024 NHL Draft
May 24 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks completed a trade with the New York Islanders to improve their second first-round pick by two slots and second-round selection by four slots in the 2024 NHL Draft, the team announced Friday.
Competitive eater Kobayashi says health, lack of hunger caused retirement
Sports News // 2 days ago
Competitive eater Kobayashi says health, lack of hunger caused retirement
May 24 (UPI) -- Health issues and an overall lack of hunger are the main reasons Takeru Kobayashi decided to drop the his buns and hot dogs and retire from competitive eating, he announced on Netflix.
Indianapolis 500 debuts blue jackets for former, future champions
Sports News // 2 days ago
Indianapolis 500 debuts blue jackets for former, future champions
May 24 (UPI) -- Indianapolis 500 winners will join sports jacket lore, not with Masters green, Pro Football gold or Basketball Hall of Fame orange, but with dark blue threads, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Friday.
Barcelona fires manager, soccer legend Xavi after three seasons
Soccer // 2 days ago
Barcelona fires manager, soccer legend Xavi after three seasons
May 24 (UPI) -- Barcelona fired manager Xavi after three seasons, including their runner-up La Liga finish in 2023-24, the Spanish soccer club announced Friday.
Horse racing around the U.S. readies for Memorial Day weekend
Sports News // 2 days ago
Horse racing around the U.S. readies for Memorial Day weekend
May 24 (UPI) -- Memorial Day weekend finds horse racing taking a break from the Triple Crown wars to attend to graded stakes from New York to California with stops in Texas and Kentucky.
Edmonton Oilers win NHL Western Conference finals Game 1 over Dallas Stars
NHL // 2 days ago
Edmonton Oilers win NHL Western Conference finals Game 1 over Dallas Stars
May 24 (UPI) -- The Dallas Stars are already searching for a "way to survive" after Connor McDavid's double-overtime goal led the Edmonton Oilers to victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, coach Pete DeBoer told reporters.
Coach Joe Mazzulla: Celtics need 'more than confidence,' despite 2-0 ECF lead
NBA // 2 days ago
Coach Joe Mazzulla: Celtics need 'more than confidence,' despite 2-0 ECF lead
May 24 (UPI) -- Coach Joe Mazzulla says his Boston Celtics need "more than confidence" if they want to beat the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, despite taking a 2-0 lead with a second-consecutive double-digit victory.
Cleveland Cavaliers fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff
NBA // 3 days ago
Cleveland Cavaliers fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff
May 23 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers, who reached the playoffs in the last two years and won at least 44 games for three consecutive seasons, fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the team announced Thursday.
Police release video of Scottie Scheffler arrest, say officer violated camera policy
Sports News // 3 days ago
Police release video of Scottie Scheffler arrest, say officer violated camera policy
May 23 (UPI) -- Louisville police released two videos of the incident that led to the arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler on Thursday. Officials also said a detective violated policy by not using his body-worn camera during the incident.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in 2024 NHL Draft
Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in 2024 NHL Draft
Competitive eater Kobayashi says health, lack of hunger caused retirement
Competitive eater Kobayashi says health, lack of hunger caused retirement
Bulls' Lonzo Ball underwent meniscus transplant during NBA injury absence
Bulls' Lonzo Ball underwent meniscus transplant during NBA injury absence
Indianapolis 500 debuts blue jackets for former, future champions
Indianapolis 500 debuts blue jackets for former, future champions
Horse racing around the U.S. readies for Memorial Day weekend
Horse racing around the U.S. readies for Memorial Day weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement