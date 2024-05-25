Advertisement
Sports News
May 25, 2024 / 5:53 PM

Golf champion Grayson Murray dies at 30

By Ehren Wynder
Grayson Murray, seen here with fiancee Christiana walking to the first hole of the Masters Par 3 Contest in Augusta, Ga., in April, died Saturday morning after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge due to an illness Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Grayson Murray, seen here with fiancee Christiana walking to the first hole of the Masters Par 3 Contest in Augusta, Ga., in April, died Saturday morning after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge due to an illness Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Professional golfer and two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday, the tour confirmed. He was 30.

Murray's death comes after he withdrew due to an illness late in the second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday.

Advertisement

"We were devastated to learn -- and are heartbroken to share -- that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

"The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same, Monahan said. "We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Related

Monahan said he offered condolences to Murray's parents and that the tournament will continue at their request.

"They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so," he said. "As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

Murray was the second-youngest golfer in history to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour before going pro in 2015.

Murray would become a controversial figure marked by frequent outbursts on the field during his career, but his determination won him the PGA Tour twice, with the 2017 Barbasol Championship and 2024 Sony Open, as well as three victories on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Advertisement

He won the Sony Open earlier this year, ending a six-year losing streak during which he struggled mentally and physically.

Murray in interviews had been open about his struggles with anxiety, depression and alcoholism. He said he sought treatment in January but had been sober since 2023.

After he won the Sony Open, he admitted to drinking excessively during tournament weeks.

"It was my outlet. I thought I was invincible coming out here as a 22-year-old, winning as a rookie, played three days hungover when I won," he said. "Best thing and worst thing that ever happened to me was winning my rookie year -- but also feeling like I was invincible."

A native of Raleigh, N.C., Murray attended Wake Forest, East Carolina and Arizona State universities, where he played golf before going pro. He had 10 Top-10 finishes in 141 PGA Tour starts throughout his career.

Notable Deaths

Latest Headlines

PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
Sports News // 3 hours ago
PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
May 26 (UPI) -- PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, his parents confirmed Sunday.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball underwent meniscus transplant during NBA injury absence
NBA // 2 days ago
Bulls' Lonzo Ball underwent meniscus transplant during NBA injury absence
May 24 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who hasn't played in the NBA since 2022 because of knee issues, received a new meniscus from a donor during his time off the court, he said on his podcast.
Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in 2024 NHL Draft
NHL // 2 days ago
Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in 2024 NHL Draft
May 24 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks completed a trade with the New York Islanders to improve their second first-round pick by two slots and second-round selection by four slots in the 2024 NHL Draft, the team announced Friday.
Competitive eater Kobayashi says health, lack of hunger caused retirement
Sports News // 2 days ago
Competitive eater Kobayashi says health, lack of hunger caused retirement
May 24 (UPI) -- Health issues and an overall lack of hunger are the main reasons Takeru Kobayashi decided to drop the his buns and hot dogs and retire from competitive eating, he announced on Netflix.
Indianapolis 500 debuts blue jackets for former, future champions
Sports News // 2 days ago
Indianapolis 500 debuts blue jackets for former, future champions
May 24 (UPI) -- Indianapolis 500 winners will join sports jacket lore, not with Masters green, Pro Football gold or Basketball Hall of Fame orange, but with dark blue threads, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Friday.
Barcelona fires manager, soccer legend Xavi after three seasons
Soccer // 2 days ago
Barcelona fires manager, soccer legend Xavi after three seasons
May 24 (UPI) -- Barcelona fired manager Xavi after three seasons, including their runner-up La Liga finish in 2023-24, the Spanish soccer club announced Friday.
Horse racing around the U.S. readies for Memorial Day weekend
Sports News // 2 days ago
Horse racing around the U.S. readies for Memorial Day weekend
May 24 (UPI) -- Memorial Day weekend finds horse racing taking a break from the Triple Crown wars to attend to graded stakes from New York to California with stops in Texas and Kentucky.
Edmonton Oilers win NHL Western Conference finals Game 1 over Dallas Stars
NHL // 2 days ago
Edmonton Oilers win NHL Western Conference finals Game 1 over Dallas Stars
May 24 (UPI) -- The Dallas Stars are already searching for a "way to survive" after Connor McDavid's double-overtime goal led the Edmonton Oilers to victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, coach Pete DeBoer told reporters.
Coach Joe Mazzulla: Celtics need 'more than confidence,' despite 2-0 ECF lead
NBA // 2 days ago
Coach Joe Mazzulla: Celtics need 'more than confidence,' despite 2-0 ECF lead
May 24 (UPI) -- Coach Joe Mazzulla says his Boston Celtics need "more than confidence" if they want to beat the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, despite taking a 2-0 lead with a second-consecutive double-digit victory.
Cleveland Cavaliers fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff
NBA // 3 days ago
Cleveland Cavaliers fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff
May 23 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers, who reached the playoffs in the last two years and won at least 44 games for three consecutive seasons, fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the team announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in 2024 NHL Draft
Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in 2024 NHL Draft
Competitive eater Kobayashi says health, lack of hunger caused retirement
Competitive eater Kobayashi says health, lack of hunger caused retirement
Indianapolis 500 debuts blue jackets for former, future champions
Indianapolis 500 debuts blue jackets for former, future champions
Bulls' Lonzo Ball underwent meniscus transplant during NBA injury absence
Bulls' Lonzo Ball underwent meniscus transplant during NBA injury absence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement