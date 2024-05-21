Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 21, 2024 / 2:54 PM

Louisville police to investigate officers who arrested golfer Scottie Scheffler

By Alex Butler
Scottie Scheffler chips onto the green on No. 7 during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship on Saturday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 5 | Scottie Scheffler chips onto the green on No. 7 during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship on Saturday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department will investigate the officers involved in arresting golfer Scottie Scheffler to determine if they followed policies, Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg told reporters Tuesday.

"I think that's critically important that we do that, not just in high-profile events like took place on Friday, but on a regular basis," Greenberg said at a news conference. "And if policies are not being followed, there will be transparency about that. "There will be action taken."

Advertisement

Greenberg said that video of the arrest, which occurred before the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday, is expected to be released soon.

Police said there is no body-camera footage of the incident, but Greenberg said he watched a video taken from a pole camera across the street from that Valhalla Golf Club, the site of last week's PGA Championship, according to WDRB in Louisville.

Related

Greenberg declined to describe the footage.

An arrest citation from the police said Scheffler failed to comply with officers' commands to stop his vehicle while they directed traffic after a fatal accident outside the course. That citation states that Scheffler "accelerated forward, dragging" an officer to the ground.

Advertisement

Scheffler, who spent fewer than 2 hours in jail, was released in time to make his tee time Friday morning. He finish tied for eighth in the tournament.

The two-time Masters Champion called his arrest "a big misunderstanding."

Scheffler faces a second-degree felony charge of assault of a police officer, in addition to misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

He was initially scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, but that was rescheduled for June 3.

Scheffler is in the field for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from Thursday to Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Xander Schauffele wins 2024 PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele holds up the championship trophy after winning the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Ky., on May 19, 2024. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

New Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada sues over alleged Florida NIL deal
Sports News // 3 hours ago
New Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada sues over alleged Florida NIL deal
May 21 (UPI) -- New University of Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada sued Florida coach Billy Napier, a booster and others Tuesday, accusing them of defrauding him out of millions of dollars during University of Florida recruiting.
Real Madrid, Germany midfielder Toni Kroos to retire from soccer
Soccer // 6 hours ago
Real Madrid, Germany midfielder Toni Kroos to retire from soccer
May 21 (UPI) -- Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos will retire from soccer after playing for Germany at Euro 2024, he announced Tuesday on Instagram.
Longtime Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker to retire, cites family time
NFL // 8 hours ago
Longtime Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker to retire, cites family time
May 21 (UPI) -- Longtime NFL wide receiver DeVante Parker, who spent the majority of his career with the Miami Dolphins, will retire from the NFL, his agent, Jimmy Gould, confirmed Tuesday to UPI.
Connor McDavid, Oilers advance after holding off Canucks in 'chaotic' Game 7
NHL // 7 hours ago
Connor McDavid, Oilers advance after holding off Canucks in 'chaotic' Game 7
May 21 (UPI) -- Three-time Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid failed to record a point and the Edmonton Oilers nearly gave up a major lead, but managed to hold on to beat the Vancouver Canucks to advance to the Western Conference finals.
MLB investigating ex-Angels infielder David Fletcher for alleged gambling
MLB // 1 day ago
MLB investigating ex-Angels infielder David Fletcher for alleged gambling
May 20 (UPI) -- MLB launched an investigation on Monday into claims that former Los Angeles Angels infielder David Fletcher used an illegal bookie to gamble on sports, a source familiar with the investigation told UPI.
Ken Griffey Jr. to drive pace car at Indianapolis 500
MLB // 1 day ago
Ken Griffey Jr. to drive pace car at Indianapolis 500
May 20 (UPI) -- Baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. will serve as the honorary pace car driver for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday in Indianapolis, race organizers announced Monday.
NASCAR's Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punches Kyle Busch, who "runs his mouth"
Sports News // 1 day ago
NASCAR's Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punches Kyle Busch, who "runs his mouth"
May 20 (UPI) -- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said the way Kyle Busch "runs his mouth" led to their NASCAR brawl in North Wilkesboro, N.C. The fight also followed an on-track confrontation, with Busch sending Stenhouse's Chevrolet into a wall.
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp open to retirement from coaching
Soccer // 1 day ago
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp open to retirement from coaching
May 20 (UPI) -- Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, who announced in January that he would resign at the end of the Premier League soccer season, hinted that he may never work again as a manager.
Derby preparations on final approach in England
Sports News // 1 day ago
Derby preparations on final approach in England
May 20 (UPI) -- Derby preparations were on final approach during the weekend in England and some of the big names among older horses got a shock result while Japan celebrated an Oaks winner.
No Triple Crown this year doesn't mean rest of the season will lack thrills
Sports News // 1 day ago
No Triple Crown this year doesn't mean rest of the season will lack thrills
May 20 (UPI) -- So what if there's to be no Triple Crown winner this year? There's plenty of excitement still to come from these 3-year-olds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
New Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada sues over alleged Florida NIL deal
New Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada sues over alleged Florida NIL deal
Ken Griffey Jr. to drive pace car at Indianapolis 500
Ken Griffey Jr. to drive pace car at Indianapolis 500
Longtime Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker to retire, cites family time
Longtime Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker to retire, cites family time
Meet the 8 horses racing in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Meet the 8 horses racing in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement