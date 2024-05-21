Louisville police to investigate officers who arrested golfer Scottie Scheffler

1 of 5 | Scottie Scheffler chips onto the green on No. 7 during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship on Saturday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department will investigate the officers involved in arresting golfer Scottie Scheffler to determine if they followed policies, Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg told reporters Tuesday. "I think that's critically important that we do that, not just in high-profile events like took place on Friday, but on a regular basis," Greenberg said at a news conference. "And if policies are not being followed, there will be transparency about that. "There will be action taken." Advertisement

Greenberg said that video of the arrest, which occurred before the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday, is expected to be released soon.

Police said there is no body-camera footage of the incident, but Greenberg said he watched a video taken from a pole camera across the street from that Valhalla Golf Club, the site of last week's PGA Championship, according to WDRB in Louisville.

Greenberg declined to describe the footage.

An arrest citation from the police said Scheffler failed to comply with officers' commands to stop his vehicle while they directed traffic after a fatal accident outside the course. That citation states that Scheffler "accelerated forward, dragging" an officer to the ground.

Scheffler, who spent fewer than 2 hours in jail, was released in time to make his tee time Friday morning. He finish tied for eighth in the tournament.

The two-time Masters Champion called his arrest "a big misunderstanding."

Scheffler faces a second-degree felony charge of assault of a police officer, in addition to misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

He was initially scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, but that was rescheduled for June 3.

Scheffler is in the field for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from Thursday to Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.

