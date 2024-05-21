Trending
Sports News
May 21, 2024 / 12:15 PM

New Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada sues over alleged Florida NIL deal

By Alex Butler

May 21 (UPI) -- New University of Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada sued Florida coach Billy Napier, a booster and others Tuesday, accusing them of defrauding him out of millions of dollars during the University of Florida recruitment process, court documents show.

Rashada made the filing, obtained by The Athletic, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Pensacola Division.

Napier, former Gators director of player engagement and name, image and likeness Marcus Castro-Walker, booster Hugh Hathcock and his former company, Velocity Automotive Solutions LLC., are named as defendants.

The Florida athletic department did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

Related

Rashada alleges that he was persuaded to flip his commitment from Miami to Florida based on a $13.85 million NIL deal he signed with the Gator Collective, an independent organization that fundraises money and gives it to Gators athletes through NIL agreements.

"But once Jaden committed to UF, rather than make Jaden 'rich' as promised, these people -- with Hathcock leading the charge -- changed their tune and went back on their word," the lawsuit says. "The amount of UF-affiliated NIL money available for Jaden decreased drastically."

Rashada also alleged that Napier told him he would receive $1 million if he signed with the Gators on national signing day in 2022. He said he never received the payment and boosters never fulfilled their financial commitments in the alleged agreement they made with him.

"Instead, after inducing Jaden through false promises to forgo NIL deals from other programs -- including $9.5 million from Miami -- defendants attempted to strong-arm Jaden into an NIL contract worth a fraction of what they promised," the complaint states.

The filing includes a series of text messages that Castro-Walker allegedly sent to Rashada's NIL agents as during the Gators' attempt to get him to sign.

NCAA rules prohibit use of NIL deals to lure prospects to sign with specific schools and forbids booster involvement in the recruiting process.

"Sadly, unethical and illegal tactics like this are more and more commonplace in the Wild West that is today's college football landscape," Rashada's filing says.

Rashada ultimately signed with Arizona State. He completed 44 of 82 passes for 485 yards, four scores and three interceptions in three appearances last season for the Sun Devils. He announced his transfer to Georgia in April.

