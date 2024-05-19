Advertisement
May 19, 2024 / 7:27 PM / Updated at 8:20 PM

Xander Schauffele wins first major with record 21-under at PGA Championship

By Alex Butler
Xander Schauffele holds up the championship trophy after winning the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course on Sunday in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 8 | Xander Schauffele holds up the championship trophy after winning the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course on Sunday in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Xander Schauffele rimmed in a 6-foot putt to win his first major title in walk-off fashion, edging Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke at the 2024 PGA Championship on Sunday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

The birdie completed a four-round total of 21-under, setting the record for the best score at a major tournament. Schauffele, who entered the day tied for the lead with Collin Morikawa, made seven birdies in his final-round of 6-under 65.

"I was kinda emotional after the putt lipped in," Schauffele said on the CBS broadcast. "It's been a while since I've won. I really kept saying all week that i just need to stay in my lane.

"Man was it hard to stay in my lane today."

Schauffele held off fierce competition from Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala and DeChambeau throughout the round.

DeChambeau finished his round as the co-leader and was preparing for a playoff before Schauffele was able to claim the Wanamaker Trophy -- and a $3.3 million first-place prize -- with his dramatic birdie.

DeChambeau was 7-under over his final 18 holes. Hovland, who carded a 5-under 66, placed third at 18-under for the tourney. Morikawa, who was even par on Sunday, tied for fourth with Thomas Detry at 15-under through 72 holes.

Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested Friday on his way to the second round and released in time to play it, finished his eventful week with a final-round score of 6-under. He tied for eighth.

Schauffele, who won a gold medal for Team USA at Tokyo 2020, held either a share of the lead or the outright lead each day of the tournament.

He started his final round with a birdie and made par on Nos. 2 and 3. Schauffele also carded birdies on Nos. 4, 7 and 9 for a 4-under 31 through his first nine holes.

Schauffele then made a bogey on No. 10, dropping him into a tie with Hovland. He responded with birdies on Nos. 11 and 12 to jump back atop the leaderboard. But DeChambeau also caught fire, sinking four birdies on the back nine to capture a share of the lead.

He then could only watch as Schauffele remained calm and resilient, steadily stepping up to his ball on the 18th green for the biggest putt of his career.

"I just told myself, 'this is my opportunity. Just capture it,'" Schauffele said.

Pro golfers compete at 2024 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 15th hole during round two of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Ky., on May 17, 2024. Scheffler was arrested Friday ahead of Round 2 of the PGA Championship while attempting to drive around an accident scene outside Valhalla Golf Club. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

