Golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested before 2nd round of PGA Championship

1 of 5 | Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot from the second tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship on Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club on Thursday in Louisville, Ky.

May 17 (UPI) -- Police arrested Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, as he made his way to Valhalla Golf Club for the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship on Friday in Louisville, Ky., records show. Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m. EDT, according to the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections. Advertisement

Video posted Friday morning by ESPN showed Scheffler being handcuffed by officers and taken into custody. An officer told the outlet that Scheffler was "going to jail."

"Right now, he is going to jail and it ain't nothing you can do about it," an officer told the outlet.

The Louisville Metro Police did not immediately respond to requests for information about the arrest. Scheffler's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Later Friday, the PGA Championship announced that the second round, set to tee off at 7:15 a.m. EDT, would be delayed until 8:35 a.m., citing an unrelated accident that occurred near the course.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement that a man died in the collision, which occurred on Shelbyville Road, which runs alongside Valhalla.

"About 5 a.m. this morning, the LMPD responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a bus," the police said in a statement.

"Our preliminary investigation found that an adult male pedestrian was crossing Shelbyville Road south to north when he was struck by a shuttle bus that was traveling eastbound in the compulsory center lane dedicated for buses.

"As a result, the pedestrian received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The LMPD traffic unit is investigating."

Scheffler, who welcomed his first child with wife Meredith on May 8, entered the PGA Championship as a heavy favorite. He carded a 4-under 67 through his first 18 holes and is tied for 12th place. He sits five shots behind leader Xander Schauffele.

Scheffler was scheduled to tee off at 10:08 a.m. Friday at Valhalla. PGA Tour officials did not immediately respond when asked about his status for the tournament.

