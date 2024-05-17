Golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested before 2nd round of PGA Championship

"Right now, he is going to jail and it ain't nothing you can do about it," an officer told the outlet.
The Louisville Metro Police did not immediately respond to requests for information about the arrest. Scheffler's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler poses for a mugshot after being arrested Friday, and booked into the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections in Louisville, Ky. Photo courtesy of the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections
Later Friday, the PGA Championship announced that the second round, set to tee off at 7:15 a.m. EDT, would be delayed until 8:35 a.m., citing an unrelated accident that occurred near the course.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement that a man died in the collision, which occurred on Shelbyville Road, which runs alongside Valhalla.
"Our preliminary investigation found that an adult male pedestrian was crossing Shelbyville Road south to north when he was struck by a shuttle bus that was traveling eastbound in the compulsory center lane dedicated for buses.
"As a result, the pedestrian received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The LMPD traffic unit is investigating."
Scheffler, who welcomed his first child with wife Meredith on May 8, entered the PGA Championship as a heavy favorite. He carded a 4-under 67 through his first 18 holes and is tied for 12th place. He sits five shots behind leader Xander Schauffele.
Scheffler was scheduled to tee off at 10:08 a.m. Friday at Valhalla. PGA Tour officials did not immediately respond when asked about his status for the tournament.
Xander Schauffele waves to the crowd after making his putt on the 16th green during round one of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Ky., on May 16, 2024. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo