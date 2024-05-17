Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 17, 2024 / 8:39 AM / Updated at 8:47 AM

Golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested before 2nd round of PGA Championship

By Alex Butler
Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot from the second tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship on Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club on Thursday in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 5 | Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot from the second tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship on Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club on Thursday in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Police arrested Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, as he made his way to Valhalla Golf Club for the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship on Friday in Louisville, Ky., records show.

Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m. EDT, according to the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections.

Advertisement

Video posted Friday morning by ESPN showed Scheffler being handcuffed by officers and taken into custody. An officer told the outlet that Scheffler was "going to jail."

"Right now, he is going to jail and it ain't nothing you can do about it," an officer told the outlet.

The Louisville Metro Police did not immediately respond to requests for information about the arrest. Scheffler's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler poses for a mugshot after being arrested Friday, and booked into the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections in Louisville, Ky. Photo courtesy of the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections

Later Friday, the PGA Championship announced that the second round, set to tee off at 7:15 a.m. EDT, would be delayed until 8:35 a.m., citing an unrelated accident that occurred near the course.

Advertisement

The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement that a man died in the collision, which occurred on Shelbyville Road, which runs alongside Valhalla.

"About 5 a.m. this morning, the LMPD responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a bus," the police said in a statement.

"Our preliminary investigation found that an adult male pedestrian was crossing Shelbyville Road south to north when he was struck by a shuttle bus that was traveling eastbound in the compulsory center lane dedicated for buses.

"As a result, the pedestrian received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The LMPD traffic unit is investigating."

Scheffler, who welcomed his first child with wife Meredith on May 8, entered the PGA Championship as a heavy favorite. He carded a 4-under 67 through his first 18 holes and is tied for 12th place. He sits five shots behind leader Xander Schauffele.

Scheffler was scheduled to tee off at 10:08 a.m. Friday at Valhalla. PGA Tour officials did not immediately respond when asked about his status for the tournament.

Pro golfers compete at 2024 PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele waves to the crowd after making his putt on the 16th green during round one of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Ky., on May 16, 2024. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic calls 45-point playoff blowout 'a great loss'
NBA // 1 hour ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic calls 45-point playoff blowout 'a great loss'
May 17 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic said he didn't want the Denver Nuggets to forget their 45-point blowout setback to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, urging teammates to learn from "a great loss."
PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele shoots record-breaking 62 for first-round lead
Sports News // 12 hours ago
PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele shoots record-breaking 62 for first-round lead
May 16 (UPI) -- Xander Schauffele carded nine birdies en route to a record score of 62 to take the first-round lead at the 2024 PGA Championship on Thursday in Louisville, Ky.
Former Lions, Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers retires from NFL
NFL // 21 hours ago
Former Lions, Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers retires from NFL
May 16 (UPI) -- Longtime Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers will retire from the NFL after 11 seasons, he announced Thursday on Instagram.
NFL teams use celebrity cameos, parody movies, video games for schedule releases
NFL // 22 hours ago
NFL teams use celebrity cameos, parody movies, video games for schedule releases
May 16 (UPI) -- NFL teams made major efforts to creatively present their 2024 schedules for fans, using current and former players, actors, movie and video game parodies and even race car drivers.
Doncic channels 'the old Luka' in leading Mavericks past Thunder
NBA // 1 day ago
Doncic channels 'the old Luka' in leading Mavericks past Thunder
May 16 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic said he avoided complaining to referees and focused on rekindling the joy he previously had while playing basketball during the Dallas Mavericks' latest playoff win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Meet the 8 horses racing in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Sports News // 1 day ago
Meet the 8 horses racing in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
May 16 (UPI) -- Eight horses will go to the post in Saturday's Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, the second jewel of the Triple Crown.
PGA Championship: Defending champ Brooks Koepka loves grind of 2nd golf major
Sports News // 1 day ago
PGA Championship: Defending champ Brooks Koepka loves grind of 2nd golf major
May 15 (UPI) -- Defending champion Brooks Koepka says he anticipates and loves the competitive nature and grind of the 2024 PGA Championship, which will be held Thursday through Sunday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.
Tua Tagovailoa review reversed Odell Beckham Jr.'s hesitance to join Dolphins
NFL // 1 day ago
Tua Tagovailoa review reversed Odell Beckham Jr.'s hesitance to join Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 15 (UPI) -- A thorough review of quarterback Tua Tagovalioa's performance played a key role in Odell Beckham Jr. reversing his hesitance to sign with the Miami Dolphins, the veteran wide receiver said.
Favorite scratched from Preakness -- good news for Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan
Sports News // 1 day ago
Favorite scratched from Preakness -- good news for Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan
May 15 (UPI) -- A major obstacle in the Triple Crown path of Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan disappeared Wednesday when Muth, the favorite, was scratched from Saturday's Preakness Stakes.
NFL schedule release 2024: International opponents, kickoff times confirmed
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL schedule release 2024: International opponents, kickoff times confirmed
May 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in the first of five confirmed NFL international series matchups, the league announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 8 horses racing in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Meet the 8 horses racing in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Tua Tagovailoa review reversed Odell Beckham Jr.'s hesitance to join Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa review reversed Odell Beckham Jr.'s hesitance to join Dolphins
Doncic channels 'the old Luka' in leading Mavericks past Thunder
Doncic channels 'the old Luka' in leading Mavericks past Thunder
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic calls 45-point playoff blowout 'a great loss'
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic calls 45-point playoff blowout 'a great loss'
Favorite scratched from Preakness -- good news for Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan
Favorite scratched from Preakness -- good news for Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement