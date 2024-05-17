Advertisement
Sports News
May 17, 2024 / 9:09 PM

PGA Championship: Schauffele keeps lead while Scheffler nears on eventful Day 2

By Alex Butler
Xander Schauffele waves to the crowd after sinking a putt during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 5 | Xander Schauffele waves to the crowd after sinking a putt during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Xander Schauffele followed his record first round with a 3-under 68 to maintain a slight edge at the 2024 PGA Championship, as Scottie Scheffler and other expected contenders closed in Friday at Valhalla Golf Club.

Schauffele, who opened the day with a three-stroke lead on the field after his record-breaking 62 on Thursday, totaled four birdies and a bogey in the second round in Louisville, Ky.

He holds just a one stroke lead on second-place Collin Morikawa, who carded a second-round 65. Morikawa sank seven birdies, including a run of five-consecutive, in addition to a bogey.

"I have two more rounds to go," Schauffele, who holds the 36-hole lead at a major for the first time in his career, said on the ESPN broadcast. "I'm happy with my position."

Sahith Theegala was 4-under on Friday and sits in third place, two back of Schauffele. Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Mark Hubbard and Thomas Detry are tied for fourth at 9-under.

Scheffler, who was arrested on his way to the course Friday morning, but still made his tee time, started his round with a birdie on No. 10. He went on to total six birdies and one bogey for a 5-under 66.

"I feel like my head is still spinning," Scheffler told reporters. "I can't really explain what happened this morning. I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell. That was a first for me. That was part of my warmup. ... But I was fortunate to be able to make it back out and play some golf today."

Tiger Woods, who carded a 1-over 72 on Thursday, logged a 6-over 77 on Friday en route to missing the third-round cut. Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark were among other notable players to miss the cut line.

The third round will tee off just before 8 a.m. Saturday at Valhalla. Saturday's forecast includes a slight chance of rain. Tournament coverage will stream early on ESPN+ and air from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS.

Pro golfers compete at 2024 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 15th hole during round two of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Ky., on May 17, 2024. Scheffler was arrested Friday ahead of Round 2 of the PGA Championship while attempting to drive around an accident scene outside Valhalla Golf Club. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

