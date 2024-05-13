Camila Giorgi announces retirement from tennis amid Italian tax probe

Camila Giorgi of Italy last played in March at the 2024 Miami Open. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Camila Giorgi, who won four WTA singles titles and was a Wimbledon 2018 quarterfinalist, confirmed that she will retire from tennis as Italian authorities investigate her on tax evasion allegations. "I am happy to formally announce retirement from my tennis career," Giorgi wrote on her Instagram story. "I am so grateful for your wonderful love and support for so many years. I cherish all the beautiful memories. Advertisement

"There have been many inaccurate rumors about my future plans, so I look forward to providing more information about exciting opportunities ahead. It is a joy to share my life with you, and let's continue this journey together."

Italian outlets La Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere Della Sera, La Repubblica and La Stampa reported that Giorgi and her family were under investigation by the Guardia di Finanza, a government agency that specializes in financial crimes.

A letter -- obtained by Corriere Della Sera -- shows that Italy's revenue collection agency requested a seizure of more than $500,000 owed to the tennis star from the Italian Tennis Federation.

Lawyers representing Giorgi told the Italian news outlets that she will "return to Italy soon" and has "no intention of escaping responsibility."

Advertisement

"In any case, Camila will soon return to Italy and will be able to give all the necessary explanations, also through her lawyers, in the competent offices," the lawyers, Federico Marini and Cristian Carmelo Nicotra, told the outlet.

International Tennis Integrity Agency records show that Giorgi filed her retirement paperwork Tuesday.

The 32-year-old was ranked No. 116 in the WTA Tour singles rankings. Giorgi achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 26 in 2018 and earned more than $6.4 million in prize money.

She went 3-9 this season, losing the final match of her career in straight sets to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the Round of 64 at the Miami Open on March 23 in Miami Gardens, Fla.