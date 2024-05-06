Trending
May 6, 2024 / 9:46 AM

Miami's Norchad Omier to join Duke transfer Jeremy Roach plus top recruit at Baylor

By Alex Butler

May 6 (UPI) -- Miami forward Norchad Omier is headed to Baylor, joining ex-Duke guard and fellow star transfer Jeremy Roach and prized recruit V.J. Edgecombe on the Bears men's basketball roster for 2024-25, he announced on Instagram.

"This was one of the most difficult decisions of my life," Omier wrote Sunday night on the social media platform. "I want to give a special thanks to my parents, mentors, teammates and the entire staff at the University of Miami for helping me get to this point."

Omier, 22, averaged a double-double in each of his first four collegiate seasons. He posted a career-high 17 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 assists per game through 31 appearances last season for the Hurricanes.

He averaged 13.1 points, 10 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game over 37 appearances in 2022-23, when the Hurricanes reached their first Final Four in school history.

The Nicaraguan started his collegiate career at Arkansas State. He averaged 15.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game through his first two seasons with the Red Wolves. He announced in 2022 that he was transferring to Miami.

Omier earned All-Conference honors every year of his collegiate career. He also was the 2021-22 Sun Belt Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He is one of the top rebounders in the country.

"My main goal always has been to help my team win at the highest level, while continuing to develop as a person and a basketball player," Omier wrote on Instagram.

"I have been fortunate enough to help lead a team to a Final Four and I am hungry to not only get back there again, but this time help lead my team to a national championship."

Omier also said he hopes to become the first Nicaraguan to play in the NBA.

Roach announced his transfer to Baylor last month. He averaged 14 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game over 35 appearances last season en route to All-ACC honors. Roach averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds through his first four seasons with the Blue Devils.

Edgecombe, a 6-foot-4 guard from Brookville, N.Y., announced his commitment to Baylor in January. He signed with the Bears last month.

He is the top guard and third overall player in the 2024 ESPN 100 recruiting rankings. He is the No. 5 player in the Top247 rankings and No. 4 in the Rivals150.

The Bears roster will also feature guard Robert Wright III and forward Jason Asemota, who rank No. 23 and 48 in the ESPN 100 for 2024 recruits.

Guard Ja'Kobe Walter, the No. 8 recruit from 2023, led the Bears with 14.5 points per game last season. He is expected to be an early first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Center Yves Missi, who averaged 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds last season for the Bears, also is expected to be picked in the first round.

Coach Scott Drew led the Bears to a 24-11 record last season. The Bears then lost to Clemson in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

