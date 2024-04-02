Trending
Sports News
April 2, 2024 / 1:21 PM

Trent Perry, USC's top signing of 2025, decommits, cites coaching change

By Alex Butler

April 2 (UPI) -- Trent Perry, USC's top basketball commitment from the class of 2024, will reopen his recruitment after Andy Enfield left the Trojans to become coach at SMU, Perry announced Tuesday.

"First off, I'd like to take the time to thank coach Enfield and his staff for all they have done for me during my recruitment process that led to my commitment to USC," Perry wrote on Instagram. "I was eager to start my college career as a Trojan.

"However, with the recent news of coach Enfield and USC parting ways, I'd like to announce that I will be requesting a release from my NLI [National Letter of Intent] and re-opening my recruitment. I am going to take this time to decide which school makes the most sense for me next year while maintaining USC as an option."

Perry committed to USC in October and signed with the Trojans a month later. The 6-foot-4 point guard from Harvard Westlake High School in Los Angeles also received offers from UCLA, Notre Dame, California and Stanford, among others.

Perry is the No. 26 player in the 2024 ESPN 100 recruiting rankings. He is the No. 52 player and No. 5 point guard in the Top247 rankings for 2024.

SMU announced Monday that Enfield was hired as head coach of the Mustangs men's basketball team. Enfield led the Trojans to a 15-18 record this season. He posted an overall record of 220-147 over his 11-year tenure with the Trojans.

