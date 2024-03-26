Trending
March 26, 2024 / 11:26 AM

Four perfect brackets remain for NCAA tourneys -- all on the women's side

By Alex Butler
Three of the four perfect brackets remaining for NCAA Tournament challenges on major sports websites list favored South Carolina as the women's basketball title winner. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Three of the four perfect brackets remaining for NCAA Tournament challenges on major sports websites list favored South Carolina as the women's basketball title winner. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

March 26 (UPI) -- No perfect bracket selections remain for the men's NCAA basketball tournament, and only four exist for the women's competition.

The leaders in the ESPN men's tournament challenge and the competitions at USA Today, Yahoo and the NCAA lost attempts at a perfect bracket after the first round.

The NCAA reported the latest results Tuesday, taking a look at its women's bracket challenge and those on ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and USA Today.

ESPN said that three perfect entries, with users correctly picking the first 48 winners, through Monday's final wave of second-round games remain in its Women's Tournament Challenge. The other perfect bracket is from Yahoo's women's bracket contest.

More than 1,300 perfect brackets remained at the start of the second round of the women's tournament, with just 18 advancing, unblemished, to Monday's second wave of games. No. 4 Gonzaga's win over No. 5 Utah brought the total down to four.

Top-overall seed South Carolina (35-0) is the projected champion in three of the four perfect entries. One of the ESPN entries, titled "Courtney's COURT 2" lists fellow top seed UConn beating No. 3 Stanford in the title game, with South Carolina and No. 1 Iowa also in the Final Four.

Another ESPN entry, "TarHeelsOnGod!!!'s Picks 4," predicts that South Carolina will beat No. 1 USC in the finale. No. 1 Texas and No. 3 LSU are the other Final Four picks in that entry.

The other ESPN entry, "ikmh55's Picks 23," predicts that South Carolina will beat Iowa in the finale. That contestant also predicted fellow top seeds Texas and USC to make the Final Four.

Yahoo's perfect entry, titled "trisdyn's Rad Bracket," includes another South Carolina-Iowa final. That entry also features all No. 1 seeds in the Final Four.

ESPN reported that No. 6 Louisville's first-round upset loss to No. 11 Middle Tennessee State University ruined the most perfect brackets (1,581,149) in the women's challenge, which included more than 3.1 million entries.

No. 11 Duquesne's first-round win over No. 6 BYU was the biggest perfect-bracket killer in ESPN's men's challenge. Ruining more than 9.3 million perfect brackets out of more than 22.1 million entries.

More than 31 million brackets were submitted on the websites.

The men's tournament will resume Thursday with four Sweet 16 matchups. The women's tournament will continue Friday with four Sweet 16 games.

