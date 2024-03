University of Miami women's basketball coach Katie Meier led the Hurricanes to an Elite Eight appearance last season. Photo courtesy of Miami Athletics

March 21 (UPI) -- Katie Meier will end her 23-year tenure as a women's basketball coach -- the last 19 seasons at the University of Miami and four at Charlotte, she announced Thursday. Meier logged a 441-281 record in 722 games as a coach, including 365-236 with the Hurricanes. She led Miami to 10 Division I NCAA women's basketball tournament appearances, including last year's run to the Elite Eight. Advertisement

She is the Hurricanes' all-time winningest men's or women's basketball coach.

"Nineteen years ago, I was offered my dream job to be the head coach of the University of Miami, and while I have absolutely loved living that dream, it is with a heart full of pride and gratitude that I announce my retirement from coaching," Meier said in a news release.

"Miami is an incredibly special place, and my journey here has been an honor and a privilege. Today is a day to celebrate and reflect on the amazing success that was achieved through collaboration with outstanding people."

Meier, 56, will serve as special adviser to the vice president and athletic director.

The Hurricanes went 19-12 this season.