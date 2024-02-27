Trending
Feb. 27, 2024 / 4:57 PM

Tennis: American Casey Kania gets 2-year ban for positive marijuana test

By Alex Butler
American Casey Kania is barred from attending the French Open, as well as the three other tennis Grand Slam tournaments, under the terms of his two-year extension. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
American Casey Kania is barred from attending the French Open, as well as the three other tennis Grand Slam tournaments, under the terms of his two-year extension. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- American tennis player Casey Kania is suspended for two years for testing positive for marijuana during an ATP Challenger competition, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Tuesday.

Officials said Kania violated the Tennis Anti-Doping Program (TADP) when he provided an in-competition urine sample last August at the tournament in Cary, N.C. The sample was found to contain cannabis, which is banned in competition because of its presence on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list.

Advertisement

A Nov. 7 laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of cannabis in the sample, leading Kania to be charged with the anti-doping violation.

"The ITIA accepted that Kania did not intentionally breach the provisions of the TADP, but the player was unable to demonstrate that they bore no fault or negligence for their violation," the ITIA said in a news release.

The ITIA said intentional violations warrant a four-year sanction. Kania's two-year ban started Feb. 2 and will end Feb. 1, 2026.

Kania's results, rankings points and prize money from the Cary Challenger are disqualified.

The former University of North Carolina player is now prohibited from participating in, coaching at or attending any tennis event associated with the ITIA, including the ATP, ITF, WTA, Tennis Australia, French Tennis Federation, Wimbledon and USTA, All four Grand Slam tournaments fall under that umbrella.

Advertisement

Kania, 25, lost in the doubles quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger tournament. He totaled $482 in prize money and achieved a career-high ranking of 1,317.

