Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 19, 2024 / 10:16 PM

William Byron wins 2024 Daytona 500

By Alex Butler
William Byron (R) wins the 66th Daytona 500, crossing the finish line under caution while next to runner-up and teammate Alex Bowman on Monday in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
1 of 6 | William Byron (R) wins the 66th Daytona 500, crossing the finish line under caution while next to runner-up and teammate Alex Bowman on Monday in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- William Byron took a tap from behind and nudged Brad Keselowski's car sideways, taking out a large portion of the field with nine laps to go in the Daytona 500 before going on to win Monday in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Byron's white No. 24 Chevrolet went on to escape another wreck just before the final lap. He was awarded the victory because his car passed the white flag, indicating the final lap, and led the field when the final caution was signaled.

Advertisement

"I'm just extremely blessed and thankful for all the opportunities," Byron said on the Fox broadcast. "We just want to keep it going.

"We have a lot to prove this year, and this is a good start, obviously. Daytona 500, it's freaking awesome. Let's go."

Related

Alex Bowman placed second, followed by Christopher Bell, Corey LaJoie and Bubba Wallace. Pole winner Joey Logano, who led a race-high 45 laps, finished 32nd. He was one of the nearly two dozen cars involved in the major dustup on lap No. 192. Byron led for just four of 200 laps.

Advertisement

"I wish it was one spot better, but I'm still proud of the whole team," Bowman said.

The 2024 version of the Great American Race, which was postponed from Sunday because of rain, featured 41 lead changes -- with 20 different drivers pacing the pack -- and five cautions.

Logano and fellow Ford driver Michael McDowell, who started second, exchanged the lead early on. Several other drivers then raced to the front line before Chase Elliott won the first stage. Ryan Blaney went on to win the second stage.

Many of the top drivers were still in contention before the major melee, which sent smoke through the air and metal and rubber bouncing off the asphalt.

Ross Chastain led the field at the time of the collision, with several cars packed in tight behind. Bowman then nudged Byron, who was in fourth place at the time. That push from behind resulted in Byron's car getting loose, first going right and then jolting left into Keselowski's rear right fender.

Byron managed the retain control, while Keselowski's car went right, slamming into Logano and sending him into the wall. Keselowski then drilled Blaney, who also hit the wall.

Advertisement

Chastain and Bowman joined Byron in a narrow escape from the carnage and continued to battle. NASCAR reported that 23 cars were involved in that wreck, which took many out of contention. Laps 193 to 196 were under caution before the final wreck resulted in Byron's victory.

Byron held the lead with two laps to go as the cars raced toward the white flag. The field then went three wide behind the race leader and smashed together as Austin Cindric attempted to keep LaJoie from passing.

Chastain tried to take advantage of the distraction caused by the Cindric-LaJoie battle to his left by hitting a narrow gap just as the field approached the start-finish line. But Cindric's closeout was too aggressive. He tapped Chastain, sending both cars skidding through the grass.

Byron went on to win the race after NASCAR said it reviewed a photo at the time of the final caution, which showed his car in the front.

Advertisement

The 2024 Cup Series will continue with the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday in Hampton, Ga. The race, held at Atlanta Motor Speedway, will air at 2:30 p.m. EST on Fox.

Latest Headlines

Family says it's no longer seeking to sell Washington Nationals
MLB // 5 hours ago
Family says it's no longer seeking to sell Washington Nationals
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Lerner family, which two years ago announced it was looking to sell the Washington Nationals, said Monday it now intends to keep the Major League Baseball franchise for the foreseeable future.
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
NBA // 12 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets fired coach Jacque Vaughn after a 21-33 start to the 2023-24 season, the team announced Monday.
Red Sox agree to $10 million deal with closer Liam Hendriks
MLB // 12 hours ago
Red Sox agree to $10 million deal with closer Liam Hendriks
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with closer Liam Hendriks.
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
Sports News // 13 hours ago
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Coach Rick Pitino bashed his players after another St. John's loss, calling them unathletic, slow and weak. He also criticized team facilities and said he is having the "most unenjoyable experience" of his life.
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
MLB // 14 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, who is recovering from elbow surgery. will not play in the Los Angeles Dodgers' spring training opener, manager Dave Roberts announced.
Sierra Leone, Track Phantom lock up Kentucky Derby spots
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Sierra Leone, Track Phantom lock up Kentucky Derby spots
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- With weekend Kentucky Derby prep action stretching from the Bayous of Louisiana to Japan and back to New Mexico, two colts locked in spots in the Run for the Roses,
NBA All-Stars seek more competition after record 397-point game
NBA // 15 hours ago
NBA All-Stars seek more competition after record 397-point game
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- LeBron James and other elite players say they want more competition in the NBA All-Star Game after combining for a record 397 points in the latest meeting between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference.
Weather pushes Daytona 500 to Monday
Sports News // 1 day ago
Weather pushes Daytona 500 to Monday
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Rain has forced NASCAR to move its season opening Daytona 500 stock car race back a day, the first time in a dozen years the race has been postponed for a full day.
Hall of Fame college basketball coach Lefty Driesell dies at 92
Sports News // 2 days ago
Hall of Fame college basketball coach Lefty Driesell dies at 92
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame men's college basketball coach Charles "Lefty" Driesell, best known for his long and colorful run at the University of Maryland, has died, his family announced Saturday. He was 92.
Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds headlines weekend Kentucky Derby prep action
Sports News // 3 days ago
Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds headlines weekend Kentucky Derby prep action
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- This weekend's horse racing marquee attraction is the $400,000 Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds, an important steppingstone to the Kentucky Derby.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
NBA All-Stars seek more competition after record 397-point game
NBA All-Stars seek more competition after record 397-point game
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement