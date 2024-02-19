William Byron wins 2024 Daytona 500

1 of 6 | William Byron (R) wins the 66th Daytona 500, crossing the finish line under caution while next to runner-up and teammate Alex Bowman on Monday in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- William Byron took a tap from behind and nudged Brad Keselowski's car sideways, taking out a large portion of the field with nine laps to go in the Daytona 500 before going on to win Monday in Daytona Beach, Fla. Byron's white No. 24 Chevrolet went on to escape another wreck just before the final lap. He was awarded the victory because his car passed the white flag, indicating the final lap, and led the field when the final caution was signaled. Advertisement

"I'm just extremely blessed and thankful for all the opportunities," Byron said on the Fox broadcast. "We just want to keep it going.

"We have a lot to prove this year, and this is a good start, obviously. Daytona 500, it's freaking awesome. Let's go."

Alex Bowman placed second, followed by Christopher Bell, Corey LaJoie and Bubba Wallace. Pole winner Joey Logano, who led a race-high 45 laps, finished 32nd. He was one of the nearly two dozen cars involved in the major dustup on lap No. 192. Byron led for just four of 200 laps.

"I wish it was one spot better, but I'm still proud of the whole team," Bowman said.

The 2024 version of the Great American Race, which was postponed from Sunday because of rain, featured 41 lead changes -- with 20 different drivers pacing the pack -- and five cautions.

Logano and fellow Ford driver Michael McDowell, who started second, exchanged the lead early on. Several other drivers then raced to the front line before Chase Elliott won the first stage. Ryan Blaney went on to win the second stage.

Many of the top drivers were still in contention before the major melee, which sent smoke through the air and metal and rubber bouncing off the asphalt.

Ross Chastain led the field at the time of the collision, with several cars packed in tight behind. Bowman then nudged Byron, who was in fourth place at the time. That push from behind resulted in Byron's car getting loose, first going right and then jolting left into Keselowski's rear right fender.

Byron managed the retain control, while Keselowski's car went right, slamming into Logano and sending him into the wall. Keselowski then drilled Blaney, who also hit the wall.

Chastain and Bowman joined Byron in a narrow escape from the carnage and continued to battle. NASCAR reported that 23 cars were involved in that wreck, which took many out of contention. Laps 193 to 196 were under caution before the final wreck resulted in Byron's victory.

Byron held the lead with two laps to go as the cars raced toward the white flag. The field then went three wide behind the race leader and smashed together as Austin Cindric attempted to keep LaJoie from passing.

Chastain tried to take advantage of the distraction caused by the Cindric-LaJoie battle to his left by hitting a narrow gap just as the field approached the start-finish line. But Cindric's closeout was too aggressive. He tapped Chastain, sending both cars skidding through the grass.

After taking the white flag, @WilliamByron was the leader at the time of the final caution. This photo was used to determine the finishing order and Byron's victory in the #DAYTONA500. pic.twitter.com/b0d0UfRaLN— NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 20, 2024

Byron went on to win the race after NASCAR said it reviewed a photo at the time of the final caution, which showed his car in the front.

The 2024 Cup Series will continue with the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday in Hampton, Ga. The race, held at Atlanta Motor Speedway, will air at 2:30 p.m. EST on Fox.