Feb. 14, 2024 / 1:48 PM

Ohio State fires basketball coach Chris Holtmann after 7 seasons

By Alex Butler

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Ohio State has fired basketball coach Chris Holtmann amid a 14-11 regular-season campaign.

Sources told ESPN, CBS Sports and The Field of 68 about the firing Wednesday afternoon. Holtmann posted a 137-86 record in seven seasons with the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes got off to a 12-2 start this season, but went 2-9 since then. They've lost five of their last six games, including a 62-54 setback to Wisconsin on Tuesday in Madison, Wis.

The Buckeyes won at least 20 games in each of Holtmann's first five seasons. They went 16-19 in 2022-23. The Buckeyes went to the NCAA tournament in four of Holtmann's first six seasons.

Holtmann coached at Gardner-Webb and Butler before landing at Ohio State. He owns an overall record of 251-171 in 422 games as a Division I collegiate coach.

The Buckeyes will host No. 2 Purdue at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

