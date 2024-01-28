Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 28, 2024 / 11:27 PM

USA Hockey mandates neck guards for all players under 18

By Darryl Coote
USA Hockey announced Sunday that it is mandating neck guards for all players and on-ice officials under the age of 18. Photo courtesy of USA Hockey/Release
1 of 3 | USA Hockey announced Sunday that it is mandating neck guards for all players and on-ice officials under the age of 18. Photo courtesy of USA Hockey/Release

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- USA Hockey announced Sunday that it is mandating neck guards for all players under the age of 18, making it the latest organization to require the protective equipment after a player in Britain's professional league died in October from a skate laceration to the neck.

The USA Hockey Congress approved the legislation Sunday, which mandates that all players and on-ice officials under the age of 18 wear neck guards. The rule goes into effect Aug. 1.

Advertisement

"Safety is always at the forefront of our conversations and the action of our Congress today reflected that," USA Hockey President Mike Trimboli said in a statement.

USA Hockey has long recommended the use of neck guards along with other cut-resistant equipment, but Sunday's announcement comes after its board of directors in November asked its Safety and Protective Equipment Committee to begin looking into making the rule change.

Related

The legislation passed Sunday also strongly recommends that adult players in its organization wear the protective equipment, USA Hockey said.

The announcement comes after former NHL forward Adam Johnson, 29, died due to a cut to his neck from a skate that occurred during an on-ice collision in a game between his Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers in Sheffield.

Advertisement

Following the incident, the English Ice Hockey Association announced that starting next year, neck guards or protectors will be mandated for all players, though the rule does not apply to the Elite Ice Hockey League for which Johnson played.

Days following the incident, the Canadian Junior Hockey League announced that it was making neck guards mandatory immediately for all on-ice activities, including games and practices, of its 122 teams.

And the International Ice Hockey Federation in December also mandated neck guards at all levels of IIHF competitions, including senior categories.

"I know throughout our organization, the overwhelming opinion was that the time is appropriate to modify our rules related to neck laceration protection," USA Hockey Executive Director Pat Kelleher said in a statement Sunday.

"We're also encouraged that the hockey industry is committed to continuing to work to improve the cut resistant products that protect players to help influence the safest possible landscape for the game."

Latest Headlines

49ers erase 17-point deficit vs. Lions, advance to Super Bowl LVIII
NFL // 34 minutes ago
49ers erase 17-point deficit vs. Lions, advance to Super Bowl LVIII
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey scored twice and the San Francisco 49ers completed a feverish rally, overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions and advance to Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.
Travis Kelce, defense lead Chiefs past Ravens into Super Bowl LVIII
NFL // 4 hours ago
Travis Kelce, defense lead Chiefs past Ravens into Super Bowl LVIII
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs used two fourth-quarter turnovers to fend off Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, advancing to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years Sunday in Baltimore.
Australian Open: Sinner rallies by Medvedev for first Grand Slam win
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Australian Open: Sinner rallies by Medvedev for first Grand Slam win
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Jannik Sinner crushed a forehand inside the sideline just out of reach of an exhausted Daniil Medvedev to claim championship point, edging the Russian for his first Grand Slam title Sunday at the 2024 Australian Open.
Sabalenka dominates Zheng, repeats as Australian Open women's singles champ
Sports News // 1 day ago
Sabalenka dominates Zheng, repeats as Australian Open women's singles champ
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Aryna Sabalenka repeated as the Australian Open women's singles champion on Saturday, dispatching Zheng Qinwen in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. 
Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin hospitalized after skiing crash in Italy
Sports News // 2 days ago
Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin hospitalized after skiing crash in Italy
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin lost control and slammed into a boundary fence during the Alpine Ski World Cup on Friday in Italy. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital and evaluated for a left leg injury.
Cody's Wish named Horse of the Year
Sports News // 2 days ago
Cody's Wish named Horse of the Year
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- There were no surprises at Thursday night's Eclipse Awards ceremony in Florida. Cody's Wish, whose connection with disabled teen Cody Dorman caught the attention of observers well beyond the usual ranks of racing fans.
Australian Open: Sinner beats Djokovic to reach first Grand Slam final
Sports News // 2 days ago
Australian Open: Sinner beats Djokovic to reach first Grand Slam final
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Jannik Sinner used memories from his loss at Wimbledon 2023 to fuel an upset of No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open on Friday in Melbourne, allowing him to reach his first Grand Slam final.
Soccer: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp to resign at end of season; cites energy loss
Soccer // 2 days ago
Soccer: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp to resign at end of season; cites energy loss
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will resign at the end of the season because he is "running out of energy," he announced Friday.
Falcons say new coach Morris is 'right leader,' after interviewing Belichick, Vrabel
NFL // 2 days ago
Falcons say new coach Morris is 'right leader,' after interviewing Belichick, Vrabel
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons believe new coach Raheem Morris "is the right leader" of the future, after also interviewing Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel and other experienced candidates for the vacancy, team owner Arthur Blank said.
Women's basketball: South Carolina rallies past LSU to stay perfect
Sports News // 2 days ago
Women's basketball: South Carolina rallies past LSU to stay perfect
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Top-ranked South Carolina overcame an 11-point deficit and outscored LSU 24-14 in the fourth quarter to rally past the Tigers, extending a perfect 18-0 start to their 2023-24 women's basketball campaign.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Travis Kelce, defense lead Chiefs past Ravens into Super Bowl LVIII
Travis Kelce, defense lead Chiefs past Ravens into Super Bowl LVIII
Australian Open: Sinner rallies by Medvedev for first Grand Slam win
Australian Open: Sinner rallies by Medvedev for first Grand Slam win
Sabalenka dominates Zheng, repeats as Australian Open women's singles champ
Sabalenka dominates Zheng, repeats as Australian Open women's singles champ
Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin hospitalized after skiing crash in Italy
Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin hospitalized after skiing crash in Italy
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement