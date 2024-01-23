Trending
Jan. 23, 2024 / 2:28 PM

Georgia Bulldogs' Uga X mascot dies at 10

By Alex Butler

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga X, an English bulldog also known as Que, has died, the school announced Tuesday. He was 10.

The Bulldogs said the dog died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning at home in Savannah, Ga. Que served as mascot for the most-decorated tenure in Bulldogs football history, watching the team post a 91-18 record and win two national titles.

He made his on-field debut on Nov. 21, 2015, when the Bulldogs beat Georgia Southern 23-17 in Athens, Ga.

Que made headlines in 2019 when he was nearly trampled by Texas' live mascot, Bevo XV, a 1,600-pound bull.

Que retired after the 2022 season, allowing current mascot Boom to take over. The Bulldogs' current line of pure white English bulldogs have been owned by the Seiler family since 1956, when Uga I's reign began. The dogs, which reside in air-conditioned, on-field dog houses on game days, sport spike collars and jerseys.

Georgia is the only major college that buries its mascots "within the confines" of its stadium, the school says on its athletics website. The schools first eight bulldogs are buried in marble vaults near the main gate of the south stands of Sanford Stadium.
The school had four bulldogs and a goat as mascots from 1892 through 1955, before Uga I's tenure. Boom, or Uga XI, was introduced as the new mascot in April.

