Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Shayeann Day-Wilson, Jasmyne Roberts and Lashae Dwyer each scored 18 points to lead the Miami Hurricanes to an upset win over the No. 4 N.C. State Wolfpack.

The Hurricanes, who went to the first Elite Eight in program history in 2023, lost four of five games before their 73-59 victory Thursday in Coral Gables, Fla.

"We made big plays," Hurricanes coach Katie Meier told reporters. "Players had special performances. No one deferred. They did their jobs.

The Hurricanes made 53.5% of their shots, including 44.4% of their 3-pointers. The Wolfpack made just 28.1% of their shots. They shot 26% from 3-point range. The Hurricanes outscored the Wolfpack 38-16 in the paint and 28-0 off the bench.

"At the end, I kept saying to the staff, I'm calling for Shayeann and Jasmyne," Meier said. "We gotta initiate with those two because they were so confident and locked in."

The Hurricanes outscored the Wolfpack 21-10 in the first quarter, with nine points from Roberts. Both teams scored 22 in the second and Miami led 43-32 at halftime. The Wolfpack edged the Hurricanes 11-8 in the third. But Miami outscored the Wolfpack 22-16 over the final 10 minutes.

"I feel like this was a great win for us," Day Wilson said. "We're here."

Dwyer scored nine in the second quarter. She added another seven in the fourth. Forward Lazaria Spearman totaled 10 points and eight rebounds off the Hurricanes bench.

Wolfpack guard Saniya Rivers and forward Mimi Collins scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, in the loss.

The Hurricanes (12-5) will battle the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels (13-5) at 8 p.m. EST Thursday in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Wolfpack will host the Duke Blue Devils (12-5) at noon Sunday in Raleigh, N.C.