Jan. 18, 2024 / 2:48 PM

Miami tight end Cam McCormick to return for 9th college football season

By Alex Butler

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- University of Miami tight end Cam McCormick will return for a ninth year of college football in 2024, he announced Thursday on social media.

McCormick, who sustained season-ending injuries in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, said in September that he would petition the ACC to receive another year of eligibility.

"Appreciate all of the support," McCormick wrote Thursday on Instagram and X.

McCormick, 25, started his collegiate career in 2016 at Oregon. He totaled 18 catches for 169 yards and four touchdowns in 23 games over his seven years with the Ducks.

He redshirted as a true freshman and appeared in all 13 games in 2017 as a redshirt freshman. He missed the next two seasons because of injuries, which also led to missing the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

He appeared in two games in 2021 before he sustained a season-ending Achilles tendon injury.

McCormick totaled 10 catches for 66 yards and three scores in 13 games for the Ducks in 2022 before transferring to Miami. He logged eight catches for 62 yards in 13 games last season for the Hurricanes.

McCormick underwent six surgeries to his knee and ankle, multiple hospitalizations and participated in physical therapy throughout his collegiate career.

While at Oregon, he earned an undergraduate degree in journalism and master's degree in advertising and brand responsibility.

"Cam is an amazing young man of service, a great athlete, hard worker, and a natural-born leader," Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said in a news release.

"His return is a testament to his character and the values he brings to our team. We are excited to have him back for the upcoming season."

Golden State Warriors postpone second game after Dejan Milojević's death
NBA // 1 hour ago
Golden State Warriors postpone second game after Dejan Milojević's death
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks is being postponed after the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević, the NBA announced Thursday.
Christian Pulisic earns U.S. Soccer Player of the Year honors, ties record
Soccer // 3 hours ago
Christian Pulisic earns U.S. Soccer Player of the Year honors, ties record
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Christian Pulisic was voted U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year for 2023, earning the honor for a record-tying fourth time, the United States Soccer Federation announced Thursday.
Texas basketball coach calls UCF classless for 'horns down' gesture after loss
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Texas basketball coach calls UCF classless for 'horns down' gesture after loss
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Texas bssketball coach Rodney Terry shouted at several Central Florida players for flashing 'horns down' gestures in the handshake line, mocking the Longhorns' hand signal after a Knights victory in Austin, Texas.
Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz, Swiatek advance; Rune, Pegula upset
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz, Swiatek advance; Rune, Pegula upset
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek lost second sets, but rallied to win in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne. Jessica Pegula and Holger Rune exited with upset losses on Day 5 of the Grand Slam.
Cowboys to keep coach Mike McCarthy, 'very close' to title, owner says
NFL // 7 hours ago
Cowboys to keep coach Mike McCarthy, 'very close' to title, owner says
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Jerry Jones will bring back Mike McCarthy as head coach in 2024, amid rumors he would be fired, and believes the Dallas Cowboys are "very close and capable" of winning a Super Bowl, the longtime team owner said.
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies of heart attack
NBA // 1 day ago
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies of heart attack
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has died after suffering a heart attack during a team dinner in Salt Lake City. The Warriors game against the Utah Jazz has been postponed.
Tennis writer Mike Dickson, 59, dies at Australian Open
Sports News // 1 day ago
Tennis writer Mike Dickson, 59, dies at Australian Open
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Tennis writer Mike Dickson died while reporting on the Australian Open, his family announced Wednesday. The British journalist was 59.
Amazon to buy stake in Diamond Sports in bankruptcy restructuring
Sports News // 1 day ago
Amazon to buy stake in Diamond Sports in bankruptcy restructuring
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Amazon agreed to buy a minority stake in Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks, which filed for bankruptcy protection in March, the companies announced Wednesday.
Alabama All-American safety Caleb Downs enters transfer portal
Sports News // 1 day ago
Alabama All-American safety Caleb Downs enters transfer portal
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Alabama All-American safety Caleb Downs will enter the college football transfer portal, becoming the latest Crimson Tide star to make the move since coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.
Australian Open: Djokovic, Gauff advance in upset-filled Day 4
Sports News // 1 day ago
Australian Open: Djokovic, Gauff advance in upset-filled Day 4
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff were among the top players to advance Wednesday at the 2024 Australian Open. Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari and Frances Tiafoe were among those upset on Day 4 of the Grand Slam in Melbourne.
