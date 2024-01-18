Miami tight end Cam McCormick to return for 9th college football season

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- University of Miami tight end Cam McCormick will return for a ninth year of college football in 2024, he announced Thursday on social media.

McCormick, who sustained season-ending injuries in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, said in September that he would petition the ACC to receive another year of eligibility.

"Appreciate all of the support," McCormick wrote Thursday on Instagram and X.

McCormick, 25, started his collegiate career in 2016 at Oregon. He totaled 18 catches for 169 yards and four touchdowns in 23 games over his seven years with the Ducks.

He redshirted as a true freshman and appeared in all 13 games in 2017 as a redshirt freshman. He missed the next two seasons because of injuries, which also led to missing the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

He appeared in two games in 2021 before he sustained a season-ending Achilles tendon injury.

McCormick totaled 10 catches for 66 yards and three scores in 13 games for the Ducks in 2022 before transferring to Miami. He logged eight catches for 62 yards in 13 games last season for the Hurricanes.

McCormick underwent six surgeries to his knee and ankle, multiple hospitalizations and participated in physical therapy throughout his collegiate career.

While at Oregon, he earned an undergraduate degree in journalism and master's degree in advertising and brand responsibility.

"Cam is an amazing young man of service, a great athlete, hard worker, and a natural-born leader," Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said in a news release.

"His return is a testament to his character and the values he brings to our team. We are excited to have him back for the upcoming season."