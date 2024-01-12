Trending
Sports News
Jan. 12, 2024 / 12:39 PM

French Olympic skier Alexis Pinturault hospitalized after course accident in Switzerland

By Alex Butler
A helicopter evacuates injured skier Alexis Pinturault of France during the men's Super-G race on Friday in Wengen, Switzerland. Photo by Jean-Christophe Bott/EPA-EFE
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- French skier Alexis Pinturault, a three-time Olympic medalist, was airlifted to a hospital after an accident in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup men's Super G on Friday in Wengen, Switzerland.

"After a fall during the Wengen Super G, Alexis Pinturault suffered a left knee [injury] and has pain in his wrist," the French Ski Federation said. "He was airlifted to Interlaken to undergo examination. He did not lose consciousness."

Pinturault, 32, completed a jump toward the end of his run before he lost control, lost both skis and tumbled down the hill. The race was delayed for about 25 minutes as a helicopter flew into the area and transported him to a hospital.

Pinturault holds the most Alpine World Cup wins (34) of any active male skier. The three-time Olympian won silver and bronze medals at the 2018 Winter Games. He won another bronze at the 2014 Winter Games.

Pinturault announced Saturday on Instagram that his wife, Romane, gave birth to their first child.

Fellow Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin won Friday's men's Super G, with a time of 1:47.75. Switzerland's Marco Odermatt finished second. Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finished third.

"I'm thinking about Alexis, I hope he is OK," Sarrazin said, according to the French Ski Federation. "I enjoyed the victory for him."

Ryan Cochran-Siegle was the top American finisher in the Super G. The 2022 Winter Games silver medalist placed 21st, with a time of 1:50.53.

Austrian Cornelia Huetter won the women's Super G, with a time of 1:13.17. Jaqueline Wiles, who finished 21st, was the top American finisher.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, a three-time Olympic medalist, did not participate due to an illness, but still leads the overall rankings at the 2023-24 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup.

Odermatt leads the men's overall rankings.

