Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 12, 2024 / 8:49 AM

QB Casey Thompson to play seventh season at Oklahoma

By Alex Butler
Quarterback Casey Thompson, who played at Nebraska in 2022, spent the 2023 season at Florida Atlantic. Photo by Tynoel81/Wikimedia Commons
Quarterback Casey Thompson, who played at Nebraska in 2022, spent the 2023 season at Florida Atlantic. Photo by Tynoel81/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Quarterback Casey Thompson will play his seventh season of college football at Oklahoma, he announced on social media. Thompson previously played at Florida Atlantic, Texas and Nebraska.

"Dear Oklahoma, I'm coming home," Thompson wrote Thursday night on Instagram and X.

Advertisement

Thompson, 25, completed 63.3% of his passes for 509 yards, five scores and five interceptions in three games last season at Florida Atlantic. Thompson sustained a torn ACL in September. He was then granted a medical hardship waiver for an additional year of eligibility.

Thompson started his career at Texas. He redshirted during the 2018 season. He then Longhorns to join Nebraska for the 2022 campaign.

Thompson completed 63.1% of his throws for 2,407 yards, 17 scores and 10 interceptions in 10 games in his lone season with the Cornhuskers. He completed 63.8% of his throws for 2,422 yards, 30 scores and nine interceptions in 20 games for the Longhorns.

Thompson, who attended Newcastle High School in Newcastle, Okla., was the No. 35 quarterback in the class of 2018, according to 247 Sports. Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields were among the other quarterbacks in that class.

Advertisement

He is expected to be a backup option to starter Jackson Arnold when he joins the Sooners. Arnold completed 44 of 69 (63.8%) of his passes for 563 yards, four scores and three interceptions in seven games as a freshman last season for the Sooners. General Booty and freshmen Michael Hawkins Jr. and Brendan Zurbrugg are expected to be the other quarterbacks on the Sooners roster.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Yankees, pitcher Marcus Stroman agree to $37M deal
MLB // 2 hours ago
Yankees, pitcher Marcus Stroman agree to $37M deal
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman has agreed to join the New York Yankees, he announced on social media.
Coach Dan Lanning commits to Oregon return amid Alabama rumors
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Coach Dan Lanning commits to Oregon return amid Alabama rumors
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Dan Lanning committed to coach Oregon next season, amid speculation that he would leave to become Nick Saban's replacement at Alabama, the Ducks coach announced Thursday on social media.
Coach Bill Belichick, Patriots part ways after 24 seasons, 6 Super Bowl wins
NFL // 1 day ago
Coach Bill Belichick, Patriots part ways after 24 seasons, 6 Super Bowl wins
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bill Belichick's legendary 24-year tenure with the New England Patriots has come to an end, with the record six-time Super Bowl winning head coach parting ways with the AFC East franchise, he announced Thursday.
Australian Open: Potential Gauff-Osaka, Shelton-Djokovic matches lead draw
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Australian Open: Potential Gauff-Osaka, Shelton-Djokovic matches lead draw
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A first-round meeting between Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin and potential Tommy Paul-Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton-Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff-Naomi Osaka matches highlight the 2024 Australian Open draw.
NFL's Bears, Vikings, Jaguars, Panthers to host 2024 games in Europe
NFL // 22 hours ago
NFL's Bears, Vikings, Jaguars, Panthers to host 2024 games in Europe
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars will each play one game in London in 2024, the NFL announced Thursday. The Carolina Panthers will host a game in Munich, Germany.
Kawhi Leonard: $153M extension gives Clippers chance to re-sign Paul George, James Harden
NBA // 1 day ago
Kawhi Leonard: $153M extension gives Clippers chance to re-sign Paul George, James Harden
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Kawhi Leonard, who was eligible for an extension worth more than $200 million, said agreeing to his three-year, $153 million deal gives the Los Angeles Clippers a better chance to re-sign his star teammates.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rolling Thunder overwhelm Heat
NBA // 1 day ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rolling Thunder overwhelm Heat
MIAMI, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander often appeared to hover, pausing mid-flight while deciding between rim attacks and sizzling passes, as the Oklahoma City Thunder stormed past the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami.
Legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban to retire
Sports News // 1 day ago
Legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban to retire
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Alabama's Nick Saban, arguably the greatest coach in college football history, plans to retire.
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras out after awkward fall
NHL // 2 days ago
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras out after awkward fall
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras sustained a lower-body injury during an awkward fall while playing against the Nashville Predators and will be "out for a while," coach Greg Cronin told reporters.
Australian Open: Djokovic, Swiatek named top seeds, Gauff gets career-high
Sports News // 2 days ago
Australian Open: Djokovic, Swiatek named top seeds, Gauff gets career-high
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek received the respective top seeds in the men's and women's singles circuits of the 2024 Australian Open, tournament organizers announced early Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lakers' LeBron James throws down powerful dunk on Clippers' Paul George
Lakers' LeBron James throws down powerful dunk on Clippers' Paul George
Michael Penix Jr. calls College Football Playoff finale injuries 'nothing major'
Michael Penix Jr. calls College Football Playoff finale injuries 'nothing major'
NFL playoffs: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans kick off wild-card weekend
NFL playoffs: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans kick off wild-card weekend
Coach Bill Belichick, Patriots part ways after 24 seasons, 6 Super Bowl wins
Coach Bill Belichick, Patriots part ways after 24 seasons, 6 Super Bowl wins
Coach Dan Lanning commits to Oregon return amid Alabama rumors
Coach Dan Lanning commits to Oregon return amid Alabama rumors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement