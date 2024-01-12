QB Casey Thompson to play seventh season at Oklahoma

Quarterback Casey Thompson, who played at Nebraska in 2022, spent the 2023 season at Florida Atlantic. Photo by Tynoel81/Wikimedia Commons

Quarterback Casey Thompson will play his seventh season of college football at Oklahoma, he announced on social media. Thompson previously played at Florida Atlantic, Texas and Nebraska. "Dear Oklahoma, I'm coming home," Thompson wrote Thursday night on Instagram and X.

Thompson, 25, completed 63.3% of his passes for 509 yards, five scores and five interceptions in three games last season at Florida Atlantic. Thompson sustained a torn ACL in September. He was then granted a medical hardship waiver for an additional year of eligibility.

Thompson started his career at Texas. He redshirted during the 2018 season. He then Longhorns to join Nebraska for the 2022 campaign.

Thompson completed 63.1% of his throws for 2,407 yards, 17 scores and 10 interceptions in 10 games in his lone season with the Cornhuskers. He completed 63.8% of his throws for 2,422 yards, 30 scores and nine interceptions in 20 games for the Longhorns.

Thompson, who attended Newcastle High School in Newcastle, Okla., was the No. 35 quarterback in the class of 2018, according to 247 Sports. Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields were among the other quarterbacks in that class.

He is expected to be a backup option to starter Jackson Arnold when he joins the Sooners. Arnold completed 44 of 69 (63.8%) of his passes for 563 yards, four scores and three interceptions in seven games as a freshman last season for the Sooners. General Booty and freshmen Michael Hawkins Jr. and Brendan Zurbrugg are expected to be the other quarterbacks on the Sooners roster.