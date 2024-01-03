Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 3, 2024 / 10:08 AM

Grambling women top College of Biblical Studies by 141 in record-setting basketball blowout

By Alex Butler

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Grambling allowed just eight made shots, while sinking 70 of its own, en route to a 159-18 win over the College of Biblical Studies -- the biggest blowout in the history of Division 1 college basketball.

Tigers guards Arianna Mosley and Kahia Warmsley each outscored the Ambassadors by themselves in the 141-point victory Tuesday at FCH Assembly Center in Grambling, La.

Advertisement

Mosley made 11 shots for a game-high 27 points. Warmsley chipped in 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

"Although the goal set out was not to win by this margin, it was to play the best Grambling basketball we could," Tigers coach Courtney Simmons posted on X.

Related

The Tigers scored 122 points in the paint, 92 off the bench, 78 off turnovers and 69 off fast breaks. They also scored 37 second-chance points. The Ambassadors totaled 57 turnovers.

The Tigers raced out to a 34-0 lead and didn't surrender a point until 2:14 remained in the first quarter. They led 82-10 at halftime. The Tigers allowed just three points in the third quarter and five in the final quarter.

Advertisement

The Tigers beat the previous record (129) for point margin, which was set by the Savannah State women's team in a 155-26 victory over Wesleyan College in 2018.

The Ambassadors (0-7) are averaging 36.1 points per game this season. They allowed 102.2 points per game through their first seven matchups. The College of Biblical Studies plays home games at Fallbrook Church in Houston.

The school includes sites in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Ind., and provides online courses. Classes include an average of 12 to 15 students.

The Tigers (6-5) won three of their last four games. Tigers will host Prairie View A&M on Saturday in Grambling.

The Ambassadors will host Champion Christian College on Saturday in Houston.

Latest Headlines

Indiana Pacers become first major pro team with QR code jerseys
NBA // 13 minutes ago
Indiana Pacers become first major pro team with QR code jerseys
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Indiana Pacers will become the first major professional sports team in the United States to sport QR code patches on their jerseys, starting with their next game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team said Wednesday.
Tennis: Alex de Minaur gives Novak Djokovic first Australian loss in six years
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Tennis: Alex de Minaur gives Novak Djokovic first Australian loss in six years
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Alex de Minaur beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets Wednesday at the United Cup, handing the Serbian his first loss in Australia in six years. Djokovic cited a wrist injury after the setback in Perth.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark beats Michigan State with buzzer-beating 3-pointer
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Iowa's Caitlin Clark beats Michigan State with buzzer-beating 3-pointer
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark caught a pass, did a quick ball fake, dribbled and stepped back to the half-court logo before heaving up a 3-pointer and swishing the shot at the buzzer, leading Iowa to an electric win over Michigan State.
NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper for throwing drink at fans
NFL // 3 hours ago
NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper for throwing drink at fans
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The NFL fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for throwing a drink at fans during a Week 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the league announced.
Rams coach Sean McVay promises to return in 2024
NFL // 20 hours ago
Rams coach Sean McVay promises to return in 2024
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, who contemplated retirement last off-season, will return for the 2024-25 campaign, he announced on his weekly show.
Bills-Dolphins, Texans-Colts among Week 18 games with playoff impact
NFL // 21 hours ago
Bills-Dolphins, Texans-Colts among Week 18 games with playoff impact
MIAMI, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Four of the NFL's 32 teams were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17. Week 18's slate features more games with major postseason impact, including a game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
Saban touts one of 'most amazing seasons in Alabama history' after CFP loss
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Saban touts one of 'most amazing seasons in Alabama history' after CFP loss
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The 2023-24 campaign was one of the "most amazing seasons in Alabama football history," coach Nick Saban told reporters after a College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Michigan.
Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop Wander Franco arrested in Dominican Republic
MLB // 1 day ago
Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop Wander Franco arrested in Dominican Republic
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested after being interviewed in the Dominican Republic by authorities investigating him for alleged inappropriate relationships with minors.
Soccer: Birmingham City fires manager Wayne Rooney
Soccer // 1 day ago
Soccer: Birmingham City fires manager Wayne Rooney
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Birmingham City, the English soccer team partially owned by Tom Brady, fired manager Wayne Rooney on Tuesday, the club announced.
Catching Freedom runs into Kentucky Derby picture with New Year's Day win
Sports News // 1 day ago
Catching Freedom runs into Kentucky Derby picture with New Year's Day win
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Catching Freedom won the first official Kentucky Derby qualifier of the New Year at Oaklawn Park, while Gulfstream Park previewed its big Pegasus World Cup days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bills-Dolphins, Texans-Colts among Week 18 games with playoff impact
Bills-Dolphins, Texans-Colts among Week 18 games with playoff impact
Saban touts one of 'most amazing seasons in Alabama history' after CFP loss
Saban touts one of 'most amazing seasons in Alabama history' after CFP loss
College Football Playoff: Penix leads Washington past Texas
College Football Playoff: Penix leads Washington past Texas
Rams coach Sean McVay promises to return in 2024
Rams coach Sean McVay promises to return in 2024
NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper for throwing drink at fans
NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper for throwing drink at fans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement