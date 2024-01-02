Catching Freedom runs into Kentucky Derby picture with New Year's Day win

1 of 3 | Catching Freedom wins Monday's Smarty Jones at Oaklawn Park, earning 10 Kentucky Derby Points. Photo by Renee Torbit/Coady Photography, courtesy of Oaklawn Park

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Catching Freedom put a hoof on the Kentucky Derby trail with a victory in the Smarty Jones Stakes at Oaklawn Park on New Year's Day, one of two potential weekend preps for the 150th Run for the Roses. Gulfstream Park's preview day for its big Pegasus World Cup day Jan. 27 also was on the weekend agenda. Advertisement

Let's get 2024 off to a good start with that and plenty more ...

The Road to the Roses

Catching Freedom looked very much like a colt catching on to the game in Monday's $300,000 Smarty Jones Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Denied a clean run in his previous start while seeming a bit green, he performed much more professionally in Arkansas, rallying four-wide to win by 2 1/4 lengths and pick up 10 "Road to the Kentucky Derby" points. Minor awards went to the next four finishers.

"I think he's still learning," trainer Brad Cox said. "I thought he stepped up and ran well against a solid group of 3-year-olds."

On Monday at Gulfstream Park, Otello came from last of six in the $150,000 Mucho Macho Man Stakes, split rivals inside the furlong pole and powered home first by 1/2 length. First World War was second in a contest of relatively unheralded Triple Crown prospects.

Christophe Clement trains the Curlin colt, but wasn't counting any Kentucky chickens just yet.

"I'm not exactly sure what he beat today," Clement said. "I know that they liked the second horse. I'm thrilled. I don't train too many Curlins, so it's nice when it works out."

Other weekend stakes in the division either were for state-breds or sprints.

The Path to the Oaks

Power Squeeze squeezed plenty out of the final furlong of Monday's $150,000 Cash Run Stakes at Gulfstream Park, streaking away to win by 5 lengths. Power Squeeze, a Union Rags filly, ran 1 mile in 1:37.19 under Irad Ortiz Jr.

Classic

O'Connor auditioned for next month's Grade I Pegasus World Cup with a narrow victory in Saturday's $150,000 Harlan's Holiday Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

The Chilean-bred son of Boboman raced off the pace for jockey Tyler Gaffalione and won by a neck from Grand Aspen. He was fourth in last year's Harlan's Holiday and 11th in the Pegasus in January, but was last seen winning the Grade II Fayette at Keeneland in October.

On Saturday at Aqueduct, Crupi got the best of a four-horse blanket finish in the $150,000 Queens County Stakes, defeating Quality Chic by a neck with Kinetic Sky and the favorite, Signator, another nose and neck back.

Distaff

Maryquitecontrary circled the leaders turning for home in Saturday's $125,000 Rampart Stakes at Gulfstream Park, got the lead inside the sixteenth pole and won by 1 length from Imonra.

Turf

Main Event made all the going in Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Fort Lauderdale Stakes at Gulfstream Park and held off fellow long shot Kingmax by a head at the wire.

Asked about the $1 million Grade I Pegasus World Cup Turf, winning trainer George Weaver said, "I would try it. Why not? He loves this turf course. What else are you going to do?"

On Saturday at Fair Grounds, Gigante dueled down the stretch with odds-on favorite Northern Invader in the $100,000 Woodchopper Stakes for 3-year-olds and just got the better of that one by a neck.

Filly & Mare Turf

Full Count Felicia found running room inside rivals at mid-stretch in Saturday's $150,000 Grade III Suwannee River Stakes at Gulfstream Park, got the lead a sixteenth out and won by 3/4 length from Accomplished Girl.

"We're prepping for the Pegasus," Al Gold said of the winning Gold Square LLC ownership, referring to the the $500,000 Grade II Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

At Fair Grounds, Tufani rallied past most of 10 3-year-old rivals to take Saturday's $100,000 Pago Hop Stakes.

Angel Nadeshiko jumped right to the start in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Robert G. Frankel Stakes at 1 1/8 miles on the Santa Anita lawn and held off Lakota Spirit by 3/4 length.

Ruby Nell led all the way to a 4 1/2-length victory in Sunday's $100,000 Lady of Shamrock Stakes at 1 mile on the Santa Anita greensward.

Sprint

Bold Journey drew off in the stretch run to win Saturday's $100,000 Gravesend Stakes at Aqueduct by 4 1/2 lengths over Rotknee.

Night Time, the lukewarm favorite in a competitive field, outfinished Let My People Go by a neck in Saturday's $125,000 Holiday Cheer Stakes on the Turfway Park all-weather.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Chismosa rallied from behind the early speed to take Monday's $100,000 Grade III Las Flores Stakes at Santa Anita by 1 1/4 lengths over Hot Peppers.

High Class battled to the lead in Saturday's $150,000 Poinsettia Stakes at Oaklawn Park, then just held on to win by a neck over Chandana.

Turf Sprint

Forbidden Kingdom battled with Dancing Buck throughout Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Joe Hernandez Stakes at Santa Anita, finally edging that rival by 1/2 length.

At Gulfstream Park on New Year's Eve, Panther Island got through between horses in the stretch to win the $100,000, 5-furlong Janus Stakes by 3/4 length over pacesetting Extendo.

Around the world, around the clock

Japan

Reigning Dubai World Cup winner Ushba Tesoro rallied to victory in the final 200 meters of Friday's Grade 1 Tokyo Daishoten on the Oi Racecourse dirt, potentially setting up a try at back-to-back Dubai wins in late March.

Wilson Tesoro was second and Dura Erede, second in this year's Group 2 UAE Derby, finished a good third.

Any of them could hit the international circuit, but trainer Ushba Tesoro's trainer, Noboru Tagaki, was first off the mark, saying after the Daishoten, "If he continues to train well, we would like to go to Saudi or Dubai."

Hong Kong

Hong Kong's golden horse, Golden Sixty, has what's described as a minor issue and will miss his scheduled engagement in the Group 1 Stewards' Cup Jan. 21. "There's nothing serious," trainer Francis Lui said.