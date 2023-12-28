Illinois Basketball's Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended following rape charges

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The University of Illinois has suspended Terrence Shannon Jr. indefinitely from all basketball activities following charges of rape.

CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein said in a Thursday post on X that a warrant was issued for Shannon's arrest in Douglas County, Kan. Shannon traveled to Lawrence, Kan., where he presented himself to authorities. He posted bail and is returning to Champaign, Ill.

The alleged incident occurred while Shannon visited Lawrence to attend the Illinois at Kansas football game on Sept. 8. He was not in Lawrence on official university business, nor was he a member of the university's travel party.

"The University and DIA have shown time and time again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct," said Athletic Director Josh Whitman in a statement. "At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations."

The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and university officials were reportedly aware of a police investigation into Shannon since late September, but until Wednesday, did not have actionable information.

Shannon's arrest triggers the DIA student-athlete misconduct policy. Any changes to Shannon's status will be communicated in a timely manner.

Shannon was trending toward All-American honors by season's end after his efforts in the first two months. The 6-foot-6 guard was averaging 21.7 points to go with 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.