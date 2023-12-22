Trending
Sports News
Dec. 22, 2023

Santa Anita opening day bridges horse racing year's end to hopes for '24

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
National Treasure, shown winning this year's Preakness Stakes, will be in action on Santa Anita's opening day Dec. 26. Photo by and courtesy of Katsumi Saito
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Opening day at Santa Anita on the day after Christmas traditionally is a bridge between the fading old year and the bright promise of the new, providing some of the country's best horses a last chance to make an impression for year-end honors and others an opportunity to start anew.

Tuesday's Boxing Day extravaganza this year includes six graded stakes, three of them Grade 1 affairs. Final entries aren't taken until late Friday, but the fields are sure to provide some tasty wagering opportunities as an alternative to standing in the returns line at the department store.

Four of the six races are for 3-year-olds.

The Grade I American Oaks and the Grade II Mathis Mile are on the grass. The Grade I Malibu and the fillies-only Grade I La Brea are on the dirt. Older horses are featured in the Grade II San Antonio at 1 1/16 miles on the dirt and the Grade II San Gabriel at 1 1/8 miles on the turf.

National Treasure, the Bob Baffert-trained Preakness Stakes winner who just missed by a nose defeating Cody's Wish in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, is nominated to both the 7-furlongs Malibu and the San Antonio. Either way, he will be a centerpiece of an otherwise seemingly competitive program.

All North American Thoroughbreds officially celebrate their birthday Jan. 1. Before that, the foals of 2021 get a last chance as 2-year-olds Saturday at Fair Grounds in the $100,000 Gun Runner Stakes at 1 1/16 miles and $100,000 Sugar Bowl at 6 furlongs.

Two-year-old fillies are in action Saturday at Fair Grounds and Turfway Park.

Gulfstream Park has a solid lineup Saturday with the Tropical Park Derby and Oaks, both on turf, and the Grade III Mr. Prospector and Grade III Sugar Swirl for fillies and mares on the dirt.

Christmas Eve's card has the $100,000 H. Allen Jerkens for turfing 3-year-olds that was rescheduled from last weekend and the $125,000 Via Borgese for fillies and mares, also on the lawn.

Around the world, around the clock

Japan

Fans vote for the horses they want to see in the Grade 1 Arima Kinen, the "Grand Prix." Unfortunately, Sunday's renewal of the prestigious race will go to the post without their top two picks, as Japan Cup winner Equinox has been retired and super 3-year-old filly Liberty Island is taking a break before a likely ambitious 2024 campaign.

There's plenty left to cheer about, though, including the last three winners of the Tokyo Yushun or Japanese Derby -- 2021 winner Shahryar, 2022 winner Do Deuce and this year's champ, Tastiera.

Also in the mix are known quantities Justin Palace, Titleholder, Through Seven Seas, Deep Bond and Sol Oriens.

The race is run at 2,500 meters, or just over 1 1/2 miles, around the inner turf loop at Nakayama Racecourse. The winner gets about $3.8 million of the $8.3 million purse.

