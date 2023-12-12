Trending
Dec. 12, 2023 / 11:39 AM

England's Derby, Oaks opened to American horses

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
Horses are in training at Epsom Downs, Photo by Hugh Craddock/Wikimedia Commons
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The British Jockey Club and Ascot Racecourse have agreed to set aside spots in the Epsom Derby and Epsom Oaks for designated winners of races at Churchill Downs during Kentucky Derby weekend.

The organizations announced jointly Tuesday the winner of the Grade II American Turf on Derby Day in Louisville will be offered an entry and travel stipend to compete in the original Derby.

The winner of the Grade II Edgewood on Kentucky Oaks Day will be accorded the same benefits for the Epsom Oaks.

The British Derby and Oaks are sponsored by bookmaker Betfred.

The linkage is groundbreaking in guaranteeing international competition in two of the British Classics. It also, however, brings England more firmly into the global competition for top horses -- and for wagering dollars that follow international runners.

The Churchill Downs for years has offered guaranteed spots in the Kentucky Derby to the winners of designated races in Europe and Japan and the Japan Racing Association offers huge bonuses to attract international runners to its major races.

Most other international race meetings have similar qualifiers and/or travel incentives for top horses.

Matt Woolston, international racing director at the Jockey Club, said England is ready to jump on the bandwagon.

"We look forward to welcoming American runners to the Betfred Oaks and Betfred Derby," Woolston said. "Runners who perform well in the Edgewood Stakes and the American Turf will come to Epsom Downs with a fighting chance and it will be fascinating to see how they fare.

"These historic races already have an international reputation and we want to welcome more and more international runners in the years to come."

The Oaks and Derby arrangement is part of a larger scheme that offers winners of the Grade I Old Forester Turf Classic and Grade II Twin Spires Turf Sprint entries into races during Royal Ascot.

Conversely, the winners of two Royal Ascot races will be accorded berths in the Grade I Arlington Million and Grade I Beverly D. at Colonial Downs, owned by Churchill Downs Inc.

The Million and Beverly D., when run at their original location in suburban Chicago, always were strong draws for European horses. European interest has evaporated since CDI closed Arlington International Racecourse, which was sold to the Chicago Bears and demolished.

Arlington decades ago entered into a short-lived agreement with France Galop that linked its Grade I races with events run at Longchamp in Paris during the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend.

Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
NFL // 1 hour ago
Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Joe Flacco, Chase Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 15 of the 2023 season.
College football: Notre Dame QB Hartman, UNC's Maye to skip bowl games
Sports News // 3 hours ago
College football: Notre Dame QB Hartman, UNC's Maye to skip bowl games
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Notre Dame's Sam Hartman and North Carolina's Drake Maye are the latest quarterbacks to announce that they will skip college football's postseason so they can prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft, they said on social media.
Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win
NFL // 4 hours ago
Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito led three second-half scoring drives to help the New York Giants beat the Green Bay Packers for their third-consecutive victory.
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
NFL // 11 hours ago
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Primetime cameras and lights beckoned for the NFL's most prolific offenses to awe a national audience, but the Tennessee Titans stifled the Miami Dolphins' attack en route to an upset victory on Monday Night Football.
Trainer Bob Baffert lands seventh straight Starlet Stakes win for 2-year-old fillies
Sports News // 1 day ago
Trainer Bob Baffert lands seventh straight Starlet Stakes win for 2-year-old fillies
Dec. 11 (UPI) If ever a trainer "owned" a race, it's Bob Baffert and Los Alamitos' Group II Starlet Stakes for 2-year-old fillies, which Baffert won this weekend for the seventh straight time and 10th time overall.
Hong Kong runners dominate their big international race day
Sports News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong runners dominate their big international race day
HONG KONG, Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Hong Kong horses went 3-for-4 in Sunday's Longines Hong Kong International Races, including an emotional victory by 8-year-old Golden Sixty.
Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
NFL // 1 day ago
Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud and Josh Jacobs were among the key players injured in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills held off a late Kansas City Chiefs rally to keep their playoff hopes alive and improve to 7-6 on the season. The game ended in controversy, with Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes criticizing officials.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy
Sports News // 2 days ago
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels earned the most prestigious individual honor in college football, hoisting the 89th Heisman Trophy on Saturday at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Free agent Shohei Ohtani signs with L.A. Dodgers in stunning $700M deal
MLB // 2 days ago
Free agent Shohei Ohtani signs with L.A. Dodgers in stunning $700M deal
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Coveted baseball free agent Shohei Ohtani announced Saturday he has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in what his agent says is a $700 million deal, making it the most lucrative player contract in sports history.
