Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 30, 2023 / 8:00 AM

College basketball: Battle, Brazile help Arkansas upset No. 7 Duke

By Alex Butler

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Khalif Battle scored 21 points, while Trevon Brazile chipped in 19 to lead unranked Arkansas to an early season upset of No. 7 Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Razorbacks (5-3), who played without injured leading scorer Tramon Mark, shot 49.1% from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range in the 80-75 victory Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. They held the Blue Devils (5-2) to a 35.8% clip from the floor, including just 27.3% from downtown.

Advertisement

"We knew we had to have this," Brazile told reporters. "There was no option, we had to win this game. That was kind of the vibe in our locker room.

"Everybody was excited to play."

The lead changed hands several times throughout the first half before senior guard Jeremiah Davenport hit a 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining in the frame to give the Razorbacks a 33-32 lead at the break.

Brazile led all scorers with 11 points over the first 20 minutes. The redshirt sophomore forward made 4 of 5 shots and grabbed six rebounds. The Razorbacks held Duke sophomore center Kyle Filipowski to just three points in the first half.

Advertisement

The Razorbacks, never trailed in the second half, used a 16-4 run to push their advantage to 60-47 with 9:31 remaining. The Blue Devils later used a 12-4 run to cut the deficit to just three points with 17 seconds remaining, but could not complete their rally.

Battle, who came off the bench, scored 15 points in the second half. Filipowski scored 23 points for the Blue Devils over the final 20 minutes. Duke guard Jeremy Roach logged 22 points in the loss.

"We came out flat in the second half," Roach said. "First four minutes of the second half, those are crucial moments in the game, and that's when they kind of went on their run. ... And then we were scratching and clawing, trying to get back in the game.

"But the first four minutes are the most crucial point in the game. It determines wins and losses, and it did [Wednesday]."

The Blue Devils will face Georgia Tech at 2:15 p.m. EST Saturday at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. The Razorbacks will host Furman at 8 p.m. Monday in Fayetteville.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Reds to sign pitchers Nick Martinez, Emilio Pagan
MLB // 58 minutes ago
Reds to sign pitchers Nick Martinez, Emilio Pagan
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds agreed to sign right-handed pitchers Nick Martinez and Emilio Pagan.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
NFL // 18 hours ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
MIAMI, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 13.
'Rusty' Tiger Woods to tee off with Justin Thomas in first tourney since April
Sports News // 22 hours ago
'Rusty' Tiger Woods to tee off with Justin Thomas in first tourney since April
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods will end another injury-related hiatus and return to competitive golf at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, teeing off alongside Justin Thomas on Thursday in the Bahamas.
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to have thumb surgery, out 2-3 weeks
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to have thumb surgery, out 2-3 weeks
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will have thumb surgery and is expected to miss at least two or three weeks.
Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
NFL // 1 day ago
Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
MIAMI, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 13.
CFP rankings: Michigan climbs to No. 2, Ohio State drops to No. 6
Sports News // 1 day ago
CFP rankings: Michigan climbs to No. 2, Ohio State drops to No. 6
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Georgia remained the top team in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Michigan jumped to No. 2 and Ohio State dropped to No. 6 after their rivalry game.
Mark Cuban to sell $2B majority stake in Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
NBA // 1 day ago
Mark Cuban to sell $2B majority stake in Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Sands casino controlling shareholder Miriam Adelson is reportedly selling a $2 billion stake in the company to buy the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise, according to a filing with the SEC.
Red Wings, ex-Blackhawks star Patrick Kane agree to 1-year deal
NHL // 1 day ago
Red Wings, ex-Blackhawks star Patrick Kane agree to 1-year deal
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The Detroit Red Wings agreed to sign veteran forward Patrick Kane to a one-year contract.
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
MIAMI, Nov. 28 (UPI) -- DeVonta Smith is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 13 of the fantasy football season.
Minnesota Vikings leave starting QB job open after loss to Bears
NFL // 2 days ago
Minnesota Vikings leave starting QB job open after loss to Bears
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Who will be the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback going forward is undetermined, after Josh Dobbs threw four interceptions in a Week 12 loss to the Chicago Bears, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
CFP rankings: Michigan climbs to No. 2, Ohio State drops to No. 6
CFP rankings: Michigan climbs to No. 2, Ohio State drops to No. 6
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
Mark Cuban to sell $2B majority stake in Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
Mark Cuban to sell $2B majority stake in Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement