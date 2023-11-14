Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 14, 2023 / 3:04 PM

British police arrest man in death of hockey player Adam Johnson

Former NHL player suffered cut to neck from another player's skate in October

By Jonna Lorenz
Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins form around center ice at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on October 30 to pay tribute to former player Adam Johnson who die at the age of 29 during a game in the Britain's top hockey league. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins form around center ice at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on October 30 to pay tribute to former player Adam Johnson who die at the age of 29 during a game in the Britain's top hockey league. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Britain arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson.

Johnson, a former NHL player who was playing with the Nottingham Panthers, died after a "freak accident" during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28. Johnson sustained a cut on his neck caused by another player's skate. He was 29.

Advertisement

South Yorkshire Police announced Tuesday the arrest of an unnamed man on suspicion of manslaughter. He remains in custody.

"We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation," Becs Horsfall, detective chief superintendent with the South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Related

"Adam's death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world," Horsfall continued. "We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation, which could hinder this process."

Advertisement

Tanyka Rawden, senior coroner for South Yorkshire, said Johnson was taken by ambulance to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where he died as a results of "an incised wound to the neck caused by the skate of another player."

"During the course of the investigation, my inquiries revealed matters giving rise to concern," Rawden said in a Nov. 3 report. "In due course the inquest will consider whether the use of a neck guard or protector could have prevented Mr. Johnson's death. At this stage of my investigation however, I am sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn."

The English Ice Hockey Association announced Oct. 30 that neck guards or protectors will be made mandatory equipment for all players starting next year. The rule does not apply to the Elite Ice Hockey League in which Johnson played.

Johnson was born in Hibbing, Minn. He previously played 13 games for the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins after starting his career in the American Hockey League, where he played with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Ontario Reign and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He also played with the Malmo Redhawks in Sweden and the Augsburger Panthers in Germany, according to his obituary.

Advertisement

"Adam's family is being supported through this investigation by our officers," South Yorkshire Police said in a statement. "They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly difficult time."

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football rankings: Moore, Reed among 5 must-start WRs in Week 11
NFL // 53 minutes ago
Fantasy football rankings: Moore, Reed among 5 must-start WRs in Week 11
MIAMI, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- D.J. Moore and Jayden Reed are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 11 of the fantasy football season.
Milwaukee Brewers to promote Pat Murphy to manager
MLB // 6 hours ago
Milwaukee Brewers to promote Pat Murphy to manager
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers will promote bench coach Pat Murphy to manager, replacing Craig Counsell, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Jaguars WR Zay Jones arrested on domestic battery charge
NFL // 6 hours ago
Jaguars WR Zay Jones arrested on domestic battery charge
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested on domestic battery charges and remained in jail as of Tuesday morning, according to police records in Florida.
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs calls for brother Stefon Diggs to leave Bills
NFL // 7 hours ago
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs calls for brother Stefon Diggs to leave Bills
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs made a plea for his brother, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, to leave the Buffalo Bills, calling for the exit on X after their brutal Monday Night Football loss to the Denver Broncos
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, Orioles' Gunnar Henderson win MLB Rookie of the Year honors
MLB // 8 hours ago
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, Orioles' Gunnar Henderson win MLB Rookie of the Year honors
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles won respective National League and American League Rookie of the Year honors for 2023, MLB announced.
Joe Biden welcomes NHL Stanley Cup winners Vegas Golden Knights to White House
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Joe Biden welcomes NHL Stanley Cup winners Vegas Golden Knights to White House
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday honored the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, winners of the 2023 Stanley Cup, during a White House ceremony in which he praised them as one of the "best shows" in the Nevada entertainment mecca.
Fantasy football: Singletary, Love among top add/drops for Week 11
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Singletary, Love among top add/drops for Week 11
MIAMI, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Devin Singletary and Jordan Love are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 11 of the 2023 season.
'Hard Knocks: In Season' to debut Nov. 21, could feature Dolphins playoff run
NBA // 1 day ago
'Hard Knocks: In Season' to debut Nov. 21, could feature Dolphins playoff run
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins" will debut Nov. 21 and could feature a potential postseason run for the AFC East franchise, HBO and NFL Films announced Monday morning.
Turf racing in America, star fillies in Japan highlight weekend horse racing
Sports News // 1 day ago
Turf racing in America, star fillies in Japan highlight weekend horse racing
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Horse racing rolled on this weekend, a week after the Breeders' Cup, with high-level turf action across America and fillies and mares starring in Japan.
Women's basketball: UConn coach cites atmosphere, lack of discipline for N.C. State upset
Sports News // 1 day ago
Women's basketball: UConn coach cites atmosphere, lack of discipline for N.C. State upset
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- UConn coach Geno Auriemma cited a lack of discipline and maturity and a hostile atmosphere for reasons the No. 2 Huskies women's basketball team sustained an upset loss to North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Women's basketball: UConn coach cites atmosphere, lack of discipline for N.C. State upset
Women's basketball: UConn coach cites atmosphere, lack of discipline for N.C. State upset
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs calls for brother Stefon Diggs to leave Bills
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs calls for brother Stefon Diggs to leave Bills
Fantasy football: Singletary, Love among top add/drops for Week 11
Fantasy football: Singletary, Love among top add/drops for Week 11
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, Orioles' Gunnar Henderson win MLB Rookie of the Year honors
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, Orioles' Gunnar Henderson win MLB Rookie of the Year honors
Carr, Mayfield, Watson among injured in NFL's Week 10
Carr, Mayfield, Watson among injured in NFL's Week 10
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement