Turf racing in America, star fillies in Japan highlight weekend horse racing

1 of 2 | Dolce Zel wins the Kathryn Crosby Stakes at Del Mar. Benoit photography, courtesy of Del Mar Turf Club

Turf

Master Piece seized the lead inside the sixteenth pole in Saturday's $300,000 Grade II Red Smith Stakes at Aqueduct and dug into survive a late bid by the favorite, Soldier Rising, winning by a neck.

Master Piece, a 7-year-old, Chilean-bred ridgling by Mastercraftsman, ran 1 3/8 miles on firm turf in 2:14.56 with Jose Lezcano up for trainer Richard Dutrow Jr.

Smokin T got to the lead with a wide move in Saturday's $300,000 Grade III River City Stakes at Churchill Downs and cleared, winning by 1 3/4 lengths over Harlan Estate. The favorite, Rockemperor, finished seventh.

Smokin T, a War Front colt trained by Shug McGaughey, ran 1 1/8 miles on firm turf in 1:50.66 with John Velazquez in the irons.

Big Everest rated along the inside early in Sunday' $150,000 Artie Schiller Stakes at Aqueduct, moved to the lead inside the sixteenth pole and won by 3/4 length over Exact Estimate.

Big Everest, a 5-year-old, British-born gelding, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:34.45 with Joel Rosario up.

Dandy Man Shines took charge in the stretch run of Friday's $98,000 Let It Ride Stakes for 3-year-olds at Del Mar, winning by 2 1/4 length from Ah Jeez. Dandy Man Shines, an Irish-bred gelding by Dandy Man, got 1 mile in 1:34.55.

Filly & Mare Turf

R Calli Kim rallied from near the back of the field to win Sunday's $300,000 Grade III Long Island Stakes at Aqueduct by 2 1/2 stakes over long shot Rhombique. R Calli Kim, a 6-year-old Revolutionary mare, ran 1 3/8 miles on firm going in 2:14.22.

Implicated was along late to post a minor upset in Saturday's $200,000 Grade III Pebbles Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Aqueduct, winning by 1/2 length over Sacred Wish, who was mentioned prominently here Thursday. The favorite, Rhiannon, finished fifth.

Implicated, a Connect filly trained by Chad Brown, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:35.82.

Dolce Zel got the lead in the lane in Saturday's $99,500 Kathryn Crosby Stakes for fillies and mares at Del Mar and ran on to win by 3/4 length over Yerwanthere.

Dolce Zel, a 4-year-old, French-bred filly, ran 1 mile on firm going in 1:35.95 for Flavien Prat.

Distaff

Millie Girl had only two rivals beaten early in Saturday's $182,000 (Canadian) Maple Leaf Stakes for fillies and mares on the Woodbine all-weather track, floated out eight-wide swinging into the stretch and got by the crowd to win by 2 lengths as the favorite. Solo Album, another late runner, was up for second.

Millie Girl, a 5-year-old Hard Spun mare, ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:03.53.

Hybrid Eclipse kicked away in the stretch run to win Saturday's $100,000 Thirty Six Go Go Stakes for fillies and mares at Laurel Park by 5 1/4 lengths over the odds-of favorite, Opus Forty Two.

Hybrid Eclipse, a 5-year-old Paynter mare, finished 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:46.28 with Sheldon Russell up.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Loyalty fanned out seven-wide into the stretch in Saturday's $175,000 (Canadian) Bessarabian Stakes for fillies and mares and rallied to a 1 1/2-lengths victory with Love to Shop picking up the second-place check.

Loyalty, a 4-year-old Hard Spun filly, ran 7 furlongs on the all-weather course in 1:22.27 with Kazushi Kimuri aboard.

Wicked Halo rallied from next-last to win Saturday's $300,000 Dream Supreme Stakes at Churchill Downs by 2 lengths over Little Prankster.

Wicked Halo, another of those Winchell Thoroughbreds, Steve Asmussen Gun Runner progeny, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:09.97 with Tyler Gaffalione up.

Juvenile

Copper Tax, the odds-on favorite, was all out to win Saturday's $100,000 James F. Lewis III Stakes at Lauel Park by a neck over Inveigled.

Copper Tax, a Kentucky-bred colt by Copper Bullett, ran 6 furlongs in 1:11.30 with Jaime Rodriguez in the irons.

Spinning Aces dueled Awesome Ruta into submission -- barely -- in the stretch run of Friday's $100,000 Jean Lafitte Stakes at Delta Downs, defeating that rival by a neck with Good Like Magic another neck back in third.

Spinning Aces, a Louisiana-bred gelding by Hard Aces, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:27.86.

Also, Squints, a Khozan colt, won Saturday's $60,000 Juvenile Sprint for state-breds at Gulfstream Park and Wild Jewels landed Saturday's $50,000 Golden Nugget Stakes at Golden Gate Fields.

Juvenile Fillies

Cap Classique outfinished the favorite, Deboisblanc, by 1 1/4 lengths in Saturday's $100,000 Smart Halo Stakes at Laurel Park. The Kentucky-bred Vino Rosso filly, trained by Brittany Russell, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:12.09 with Jevian Toledo in the irons.

Tapit Jenallie ran away from eight rivals in the stretch to win Friday's $100,000 My Trusty Cat Stakes at Delta Downs by 5 1/2 lengths over Kant Resist It. Chi Chi, the odds-on favorite, came from off the pace to win Saturday's $60,000 Juvenile Fillies Sprint at Gulfstream Park.

Around the world, around the clock

Japan

Brede Weg led the youth movement in Sunday's Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Kyoto Racecourse, rolling home first by a comfortable 3/4 length as 3-year-old fillies finished first and third.

Last year's winner, 5-year-old Geraldina, finished fifth after rearing at the start, extending a long slide.

Brede Weg, a daughter of Lord Kanaloa, was making her Grade 1 debut in only her fifth start. She raced behind the leaders, came around the field entering the stretch and kicked in powerfully through the final 100 meters.

"I was a bit worried about the soft ground," said jockey Christophe Lemaire. "But it was no problem for her. We couldn't break well but were able to travel in good position behind Harper. She was calm, responded well throughout the race and pulled away strongly with her explosive kick."