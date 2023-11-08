Trending
Self made - Kansas' $53 million man

By Mark Moran
Kansas Jayhawks' Bill Self becomes the highest paid coach in college basketball with a 5-year $53 million deal. (KU Athletics)
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- For Bill Self, there's no place like home. The University of Kansas Jayhawks head basketball coach has signed a 5 year, $53 million deal making him the highest paid coach in men's college hoops.

"Bill Self is undoubtedly the most consistent coach in college basketball, and a restructuring of his contract terms were long overdue," athletic director Travis Goff said. "In an ever-changing collegiate athletics environment, our strong commitment to Coach Self positions KU basketball to maintain and enhance its status as the most storied program in the country."

The contract comes on the heels of the Jayhawks 2022 NCAA tournament championship, but also in the still murky shadow of a 2017 FBI investigation into college basketball that implicated Kansas' the men's basketball program in pay-for-play allegations involving potential recruits and the Adidas sports apparel company.

That probe came to an end last month with Kansas having received three years probation. But Self avoided additional punishment and the program sidestepped a postseason ban. A resolution panel downgraded violations into less serious infractions.

The contract also granted Self immunity for any rules infractions he may have committed during previous years. The deal includes a clause that says the school cannot fire Self for cause "due to any current infractions matter that involves conduct on or prior to" the signing of the deal.

Self is in his 21st season with the Jayhawks, following in the successful footsteps of prior Kansas Jayhawks coaching icon Roy Williams. Self has tallied a 581-132 record (.815 winning percentage) and collected eight Big 12 tournament titles along with two national championships.

Prior to this deal, Self was reportedly paid about $6 million a year, making only less than Kentucky head coach John Calipari who is paid $8.5 million a year.

Self signed a lifetime contract with KU in 2021, and the school said the $53 million deal amended that agreement

"Over his 20 years at KU, our men's basketball program has been a primary source of positive alumni engagement, strong university enrollment, and revenue that has helped fund all other Kansas Athletics programs and invest in all 500 student-athletes every year. With him and his staff at the helm of our basketball program, the future of Kansas Athletics has never been brighter," Goff said.

Self will most likely reach 800 career wins this season and has two national championships and 20 league titles -- including 13 straight Big 12 championships under his belt.

"I am very appreciative to Chancellor [Douglas] Girod, Travis Goff and the entire KU leadership team for their continued belief and confidence in me and my staff to lead this storied program," Self said. "I know the Chancellor and Travis are as excited as I am about the future of Kansas Basketball. There has never been a better time to be a part of our athletic department and this program. My family and I are so proud to be at this university, and I am looking forward to many more seasons representing the most passionate fan base in the country.

There's no place like Kansas," Self said.

Kansas entered this season as the No. 1 ranked team in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll and started Monday night with a warm up game that ended in a 99-56 rout of North Carolina Central.

