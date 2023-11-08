Trending
Nov. 8, 2023 / 12:33 PM

Jake Paul to box Andre August in December

By Alex Butler
Jake Paul (C)) will test his 7-1 record against Andre August (10-1-1) in a boxing bout Dec. 15 in Orlando, Fla. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI
Jake Paul (C)) will test his 7-1 record against Andre August (10-1-1) in a boxing bout Dec. 15 in Orlando, Fla. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- YouTube celebrity-turned boxer Jake Paul will fight Andre August on Dec. 15 in Orlando, Fla., Paul and Most Valuable Promotions announced Wednesday morning.

The bout, which will be held at the Caribe Royale Resort, will air on DAZN.

"I'm a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path toward greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life," Paul said in a news release.

"So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it's about more than business.

"Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters."

Paul, 26, made his boxing debut in 2020, when he beat YouTuber Ali Eson Gib. He then beat former NBA star Nate Robinson and MMA fighter Ben Askren in two other boxing bouts.

Paul went on to beat MMA star Tyron Woodley twice in 2021. He edged MMA star Anderson Silva in 2022.

Boxer Tommy Fury handed Paul his first loss in February. Paul (7-1) beat MMA fighter Nate Diaz in August for his most recent victory.

The 6-foot-1 Cleveland native logged seven knockouts through his first eight fights.

August (10-1-1) is on a five fight winning streak. The 5-foot-10 Houston native beat Brandon Martin by unanimous decision Aug. 11 in St. Louis. August, 35, totaled five knockouts through 12 fights.

"I don't talk very much," August said. "I'm all about that action! Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team and the resources. but he doesn't have my hunger.

"When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good."

