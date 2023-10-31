Trending
Oct. 31, 2023 / 12:30 AM

British hockey league mandates neck guards after death of ex-NHLer

By Darryl Coote
Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins form around center ice to pay tribute Monday night to former Penguin Adam Johnson who died at the age of 29 during a game in the Britain's top hockey league over the weekend. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins form around center ice to pay tribute Monday night to former Penguin Adam Johnson who died at the age of 29 during a game in the Britain's top hockey league over the weekend. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Starting next year, approved neck guards or protectors will be made mandatory equipment for all English Ice Hockey Association players, the governing body said Monday as the hockey world continued to mourn the death of former NHLer and Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson, who died over the weekend after suffering a cut to the neck during play.

The governing body of hockey in England and Wales said in a statement that the mandate will take effect Jan. 1.

The reason for the delayed implementation is anticipated supply issues, the EIHA said as it issued a "strong recommendation" that all of its players use a neck guard during all on ice activities before the piece of equipment becomes mandatory.

"This will be under constant review between now and mandatory implementation," it said. "All protective equipment must be worn without alterations and as directed by the manufacturers' specification."

The announcement comes after Johnson died in what his team described as a "freak accident."

The Panthers were battling the Sheffield Steelers in the Challenge Cup game Saturday night when in the second period play was stopped following an on-ice collision involving Johnson and an opposing player. Johnson suffered a cut to the neck and the arena of some 8,000 spectators was asked to leave due to what was described as a "major medical emergency."

His team later announced that Johnson had "tragically passed away."

The rule announced Monday does not apply to the Elite Ice Hockey League in which Johnson played.

"It is unacceptable for any player to lose their life while playing sport. Our responsibility is not only to avert the recurrence of such a heart-breaking accident, but also to preemptively address other foreseeable incidents in the future," the EIHA said.

"We bear both a legal and a moral obligation to respond in a measured and pragmatic way. There is a distinct likelihood that comprehensive evaluations will transpire at the international level, and the EIHA is committed to taking an active and constructive role in this comprehensive process."

The EIHL confirmed that games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, local time, will be postponed. The league's eight teams have consulted and expressed their wish to return to play next weekend when there will be tributes to Johnson, it said.

The 29-year-old played parts of two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL in 2018-19 and 2019-20, scoring a goal and four points in 13 games.

On Monday night, the Penguins held a pre-game ceremony to honor their former player.

Canadian hockey legend and doctor Hayley Wickenheiser issued her condolences to Johnson's family and the hockey world, while urging neck guards be worn at all levels of the game.

"I know it may not pass the 'cool' factor, but it's time for mandatory neck protection at every level in hockey," she said on social media. "The risk is far too great not to."

