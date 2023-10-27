Top talent from around world lines up for Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita

1 of 2 | Cody's Wish, shown winning the 2022 Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, seeks a repeat in November at Santa Anita. Photo by Carolyn Simancik/Eclipse Sportswire, courtesy of Breeders' Cup

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The fields pre-entered this week for the 40th Breeders' Cup World Championships Nov. 3-4 at Santa Anita pretty much define the term "embarrassment of riches." Included are the winners of all three legs of the U.S. Triple Crown, the Dubai World Cup, the 1-2 finishers from the Epsom Derby, the UAE Derby winner, the Kentucky Oaks winner, the Yasuka Kinen winner from Japan and four returning champions. Advertisement

And that list just scratches the surface of the talent pre-entered for Breeders' Cup Saturday. Ireland, England, France and Japan all have strong contenders, and a few hopefuls earned their way from South American through the Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" international Challenge program.

The Friday program is devoted to 2-year-olds on dirt and turf and always sets the stage for the following year's U.S. Triple Crown chase.

Let's tee up a brief glimpse of the big Saturday program at Santa Anita, plus some nice races going off this weekend. And on the international scene, the Group 1 Cox Plate in Australia features a Hong Kong star against some of the best locals and the Doncaster Futurity in England continues a 2-year-old theme for the weekend.

First, that Breeders' Cup peek (all races cited, except as noted, are this year and Grade I or Group 1 events):

Classic: Entries include: Kentucky Derby winner Mage, Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes winner Arcangelo, Pacific Classic winner Arabian Knight, Whitney Stakes winner White Abarrio, Pennsylvania Derby winner Saudi Crown, Haskell Stakes winner Geaux Rocket Ride, and Jockey Club Gold Cup winner Bright Future.

The foreign contingent is from Japan, Dubai World Cup winner Ushba Tesoro and Group 2 UAE Derby winner Derma Sotogake, and, from England, British Champion Stakes winner and Epsom Derby runner-up King of Steel (cross-entered for the Turf).

Distaff: Personal Ensign and Spinster Stakes winner Ideomatic; Kentucky Oaks, Acorn and Test Stakes winner Pretty Mischievous; Alabama winner Randomized; Coaching Club American Oaks winner Wet Paint; 2022 Distaff third-place finisher Clairiere; Clement L. Hirsch and Grade II Zenyatta Stakes winner Adare Manor.

Turf: Epsom Derby, Irish Derby and Irish Champion Stakes winner Auguste Rodin; King of Steel (cross-entered for the Classic); Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf; Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe third Onesto; Joe Hirsch Turf Classic winner War Like Goddess; Manhattan Stakes winner Up to the Mark; Sword Dancer winner Bolshoi Ballet; and John Henry Turf Classic winner Balladeer.

Filly & Mare Turf: Beverly D. and E.P. Taylor winner Fev Rover; First Lady Stakes winner Gina Romantica; four-time Grade 1 winner and 2022 Filly & Mare Turf second In Italian; Jacques le Marois and Sun Chariot Stakes winner Inspiral; Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermille winner Warm Heart; 2022 Hong Kong Vase winner Win Marilyn;

Mile (turf): St James's Palace, Sussex Stakes and Coral Eclipse winner Paddington; Fourstardave Handicap winner Casa Creed; Shoemaker Mile winner Exaulted; First Lady winner Gina Romantica (cross-entered in the Filly & Mare Turf); Multiple Grade 1 winner In Italian (cross-entered in the Filly & Mare Turf) and Prix de la Foret winner Kelina.

Also, Woodbine Mile winner Master of the Seas; Qipco 1,000 Guineas and Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup winner Mawj; Prix du Moulin de Longchamp winner Sauterne; Victoria Mile and Yasuda Kinen winner Songline; Manhattan Stakes winner Up to the Mark (cross-entered in the Turf).

Sprint: The 2022 winner and this year's Group 3 Riyadh Turf Sprint and A.G. Vanderbilt winner Elite Power; Forego Stakes winner Gunite; and Bing Crosby Stakes winner the Chosen Vron.

Filly & Mare Sprint: The 2022 winner Goodnight Olive; Derby City Distaff winner Matareya.

Turf Sprint: The 2022 winner and Jaipur Stakes winner Caravel; King's Stand Stakes winner Bradsell; Grade II Woodford Stakes winner Arzak; Grade II Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint winner Gear Jockey; Nunthorpe Stakes winner Live in the Dream; Grade II Franklin-Simpson Stakes winner Private Creed.

Dirt Mile: The 2022 champion, Met Mile and Churchill Downs Stakes winner Cody's Wish; Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers; Jockey Club Gold Cup winner Bright Future (cross-entered in the Classic); Kentucky Derby winner Mage (cross-entered in the Classic); Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure; Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move; and Group 3 UAE 2,000 Guineas winner Shirl's Bee.

Meanwhile, the regular racing schedule clicks along, with Keeneland handing off to Churchill Downs this weekend. Not all the good horses are headed for the Breeders' Cup. Here's a look at some of the action:

Classic

Saturday's $350,000 Grade II Hagyard Fayette Stakes at Keeneland drew a full field plus two reserves to tackle 1 1/8 miles and it promises to be a real scramble. It's rare to see a morning-line favorite as long as 9-2, but that's the figure set for Trademark in this event. It should be a fun one.

Distaff

Xigera and Occult top a field of seven for Saturday's $250,000 Grade II Mother Goose for 3-year-old fillies at Aqueduct. Xigera, a Nyquist filly, finished third in the Grade I Alcibiades at Keeneland last year, but has struggled on grass.

She jumped up to win the Seneca Stakes when back on dirt at Churchill Downs in September. Occult finished third in both the Grade I Acorn and the Grade I Cotillion and won the Grade III Monmouth Oaks.

Sprint / Dirt Mile

Friday's $200,000 Grade III Bold Ruler at Aqueduct has nine set to go 6 furlongs. Durante and High Oak are the morning-line favorites. Durante has four wins and a second from his last five starts and should be a favorite to win any photo. High Oak finished third in the Grade I Vosburgh two starts back.

Eight turned out for Saturday's $300,000 Grade II Forty Niner at Aqueduct at 1 mile. Accretive, Everso Mischievous and Film Star are the favorites.

Filly & Mare Turf

Chad Brown has Surge Capacity as the morning-line favorite in a full field for Friday's $300,000 Grade III Bank of America Valley View Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Keeneland.

The Flintshire miss won the Grade III Lake George at Saratoga and finished second in the Grade II Lake Placid in her last two races. Sacred Wish and Bling also are in the mix.

That same Brown has Technical Analysis as the 8-5 favorite on the morning line for Friday's $150,000 Athenia Stakes at Aqueduct. As backups in the field of nine fillies and mares, Brown also saddles Fluffy Socks and Beaute Cachee. Speaking of an embarrassment of riches ...

Turf Mile

More Than Looks and Talk of the Nation headline a cast of 10 for Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Bryan Station Stakes for 3-year-olds at Keeneland. More Than Looks also is pre-entered for Breeders' Cup Mile and the word is the More Than Ready colt is headed that way.

Juvenile

Sunday $200,000 Grade III Street Sense at Churchill Downs highlights the "Stars of Tomorrow" program -- an entire program devoted to 2-year-olds auditioning for spots on the 2024 Triple Crown trail. The quality is high enough that there are cross-entries with the Breeders' Cup Friday program, also devoted to the youngsters.

The Street Sense itself, a 1 1/16-miles affair, has a field of eight representing the likes of trainers Brad Cox, Steve Asmussen, Todd Pletcher and Kenny McPeek.

The Breeders' Cup and Churchill Downs' "Stars" lineup didn't prevent Keeneland from assembling a quality field of nine to contest Saturday's 6-furlongs, $200,000 Bowman Mill Stakes. The morning-line picks, Normandy Hero and Valentine Candy, drew the inside gates.

Go Otto Go is the morning-line favorite in a cast of 10 for Friday's $75,000 Clever Trevor at Remington Park. The Bolt d'Oro colt was fourth in the Bashford Manor at Ellis Park in July, but disappointed for trainer Steve Asmussen in two subsequent outings at Saratoga and Kentucky Downs. This should be easier.

Juvenile Turf

Eight are lined up for Saturday's $135,000 Awad Stakes on the Aqueduct turf. Spirit Prince enters still a maiden and drew the outside gate but is the morning-line favorite on the strength of third-place finishes in the Grade III With Anticipation at Saratoga and the Grade II Pilgrim at Aqueduct.

Juvenile Fillies

Sunday's $200,000 Rags to Riches Stakes at Churchill Downs also is part of the "Future Stars" program, 1 1/16 miles with a field of seven V V's Dream is the big morning-line favorite but is cross-entered in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies so watch the scratch board.

Nine 2-year-old fillies are set to tackle 6 furlongs in Friday's $200,000 Myrtlewood at Keeneland. It's pretty much a program-stabber.

Juvenile Fillies Turf

There's also an overflow field for Friday's $135,000 Chelsea Flower at Aqueduct. It's 1 1/16 miles, with plenty of prospects.

Also

Sunday's Empire Classic program at Aqueduct has eight races for New York-breds including the Classic and Distaff, each with a $250,000 purse.

Saturday's Best of Ohio at Mahoning Valley Racecourse offers five races with $100,000 purses.

Around the world, around the clock

England

The drenching rains that have plagued England now impinge on Saturday's Group 1 Vertem Futurity at Doncaster. Friday's races were subject to a morning track inspection with the result likely hinging on how much more moisture the track absorbs.

Saturday's conditions likely won't be better but might not worsen as the rain lets up. Eight are in for the 1-mile Futurity, the final Group 1 race of the English flat racing season, including Godolphin's Ancient Wisdom and Coolmore's Diego Velazquez.

France

Sunday's Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak is 3,100 meters or just shy of 2 miles on the Longchamp turf with a very competitive cast.

Australia

Saturday's Group 1 Cox Plate at Moonee Valley, in addition to being one of the world's top races in its own right, should provide a window into the relative quality of Hong Kong horses. Romantic Warrior, one of the superstars from the Sha Tin stables, faces some of Australia's finest, including Militarize, Alligator Blood, Gold Trip, Mr. Brightside and, Zaaki.

The locals, with only occasional exceptions, tend to crush visitors to Hong Kong. We'll see what happens when the roles are reversed here. Romantic Warrior had a warmup in the Group 1 Turnbull Stakes on Oct. 7, finishing fourth as Gold Trip posted the upset win..

Also on the Valley program is the 1,200-meters, Group 1 Ladbrokes Manikato Stakes with just seven set to compete.

Tom Kitten has a lot of support among 12 headed for Saturday's 2,000-meter Group 1 Moet & Chandon Spring Champion Stakes at Royal Randwick. The Godolphin homebred, by Harry Angel, has been knocking on the door all spring.