Legendary gymnast Mary Lou Retton remains in intensive care as she battles pneumonia. File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton experienced a "scary setback" and remains in intensive care in her battle against pneumonia, her family said on social media. Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, one of Retton's daughters, posted a video update about her mother Wednesday night on Instagram.

"Basically, at the beginning of this week, we were going on the up and up," Schrepfer said. "We were so excited and seeing so much progress. Then [Tuesday], we had a pretty scary setback. She is still in ICU. We are just working through some things, as far as her setback goes.

"She had a better day [Wednesday], which is great. She is just really, really exhausted."

Wednesday's update came just five days after Retton's family said she was making "remarkable" progress. Shrepfer wrote Saturday on Instagram that Retton's breathing was becoming stronger and her "reliance on machines" was diminishing.

Retton's family announced last week that the five-time Olympic medalists was diagnosed with a "very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life." Retton has been in intensive care for more than two weeks.

The family also set up a fundraiser on spotfund.com for Retton, who is uninsured. That fund, which started with a goal of $50,000, had eclipsed $454,000 as of Thursday morning. More than 8,200 people have donated, including one who sent $50,000 to the cause.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee also is assisting Retton's family through its relief fund.