Oct. 5, 2023 / 9:13 AM

LSU safety Greg Brooks diagnosed with rare brain cancer

By Alex Butler

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- LSU safety Greg Brooks was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer and faces "month of intensive rehabilitation," the school announced.

LSU said Wednesday that Brooks has medulloblastoma, a tumor in the cerebellum that controls balance and coordinated movements.

Catherine O'Neal, the chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Health, said in an LSU news release that Brooks underwent successful surgery to remove the tumor and there is no evidence that the cancer spread. He is set to start rehabilitation "in the coming weeks."

"For the last three weeks, Greg has been recovering from an extensive surgery to remove a brain tumor that was located between his cerebellum and brainstem," O'Neal said.

"Greg's speech and ability to communicate has been impacted, and although he is responsive and working daily with physical therapy, he will face months of intensive rehabilitation."

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back spent his first three seasons with Arkansas. He logged 66 tackles, five passes defensed, three tackles for a loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 13 starts last season for the Tigers.

A team captain, Brooks logged eight tackles through the first two games this season. He missed the Tigers' last three games. Coach Brian Kelly had said Brooks sat out the third game of the season because of a "medical emergency."

"Greg and his entire family and support system have been incredibly strong throughout all of this," Kelly said Wednesday on X. "Our program continues to pray and support Greg in his fight. We ask that you help the Brooks family and support the fund as he continues in the journey ahead."

The Tigers will face Missouri at noon Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

