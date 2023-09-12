Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Sept. 12, 2023 / 1:04 PM

No common cause found for horse deaths at Churchill Downs, Saratoga

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., shut down its spring race meeting ahead of schedule in the wake of the spate of fatalities leading up to the Kentucky Derby. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 3 | Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., shut down its spring race meeting ahead of schedule in the wake of the spate of fatalities leading up to the Kentucky Derby. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The new national organization charged with safety in horse racing announced Tuesday an extensive investigation has not determined an overriding issue leading to the deaths of 12 horses at Churchill Downs and fatalities at other top tracks.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Administration still proposed new "initiatives and reforms aimed at significantly reducing equine fatalities." Among them was creation of a "Blue-Ribbon Committee" to consider moving races from dirt to synthetic surfaces.

Advertisement

The announcement came two days before the scheduled reopening of Churchill Downs. The Louisville, Ky., track shut down its spring race meeting ahead of schedule in the wake of the spate of fatalities leading up to the Kentucky Derby and shifted operations to nearby Ellis Park, which it also owns.

Churchill Downs officials independently have implemented significant upgrades to the track's safety and veterinary protocols and independent analysts have declared its dirt and turf tracks free of safety issues.

Read More

Pimlico, operated by the Stronach Group in Baltimore, Md., and Saratoga, the premier venue of the New York Racing Association, also were plagued by fatal breakdowns during their spring and summer meetings.

Highly regarded Havnameltdown was fatally injured during a race on Preakness Stakes Day at Pimlico and previously undefeated New York Thunder fell just before the finish, while holding a big lead in a major race on Travers Day at Saratoga. Both breakdowns occurred in front of packed grandstands and nationally televised audiences and both horses were euthanized on the track.

Advertisement

HISA said its investigation, which was based in large part on work by the tracks involved, state regulators and other agencies, "evaluated three primary factors: 1. the potential role of Churchill Downs' racetrack surfaces in the breakdowns; 2. veterinary records, including the necropsies of each of the 12 horses; and 3. any potential rules violations or procedural deficiencies that may have contributed to the fatalities.

"Despite extensive investigation and analysis, HISA did not identify any singular explanation for the fatalities at Churchill Downs. The absence of a singular explanation underscores the urgent need for further action and analysis to mitigate risk stemming from several factors potentially contributing to equine fatalities," the authority said.

HISA called for "a robust data analysis effort," improved veterinary screening and diagnostics and miscellaneous changes to existing rules.

Likely to be most controversial among the recommendations is "creation of a Blue-Ribbon Committee to work toward the study and ultimate introduction of more synthetic surface options in thoroughbred racing."

Earlier experiments with synthetic racing surfaces failed to gain universal acceptance, although a few major tracks, particularly those with frequent weather issues, continue to use them. While some analyses indicate artificial surfaces are safer than dirt, the findings are disputed. And conversion from one surface to another would be prohibitively expensive for smaller tracks.

Advertisement

HISA, a non-government body operating under the Federal Trade Commission, has been locked in a contentious court battle with one of the nation's major horsemen's groups over its constitutionality. It continues to define the limits of its authority relative to individual state racing commissions.

Latest Headlines

N.Y. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers tore Achilles vs. Bills, out for season
NFL // 5 hours ago
N.Y. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers tore Achilles vs. Bills, out for season
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The New York Jets earned a dramatic triumph over the Buffalo Bills, but suffered a huge loss the same night, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers sustaining a season-ending torn Achilles, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Chiefs, All-Pro Chris Jones agree to 1-year deal worth up to $25 million
NFL // 37 minutes ago
Chiefs, All-Pro Chris Jones agree to 1-year deal worth up to $25 million
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a 1-year deal worth up to $25 million, including incentives, his agency, Katz Brothers Sports, told UPI on Tuesday.
Joe Mixon, Breece Hall among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 2
NFL // 1 hour ago
Joe Mixon, Breece Hall among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon and Breece Hall are among five running backs to avoid in Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
Hopkins, Williams among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 8 hours ago
Hopkins, Williams among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Williams are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. arrested in NYC, charged in woman's assault
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. arrested in NYC, charged in woman's assault
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Houston Rockets guard Keven Porter Jr. has been arrested in New York City and charged with assault and strangulation, authorities said Monday. 
Coach Ron Rivera promises Commanders' Week 1 win just the start of growth
NFL // 1 day ago
Coach Ron Rivera promises Commanders' Week 1 win just the start of growth
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was pleased with a Week 1 win, but said he was disappointed in missed opportunities, vowed to be better and promised the victory was "just the beginning" of the team's growth.
Fantasy football: Purdy, Edwards, Nacua lead add/drops for Week 2
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Purdy, Edwards, Nacua lead add/drops for Week 2
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy, Gus Edwards and Puka Nacua lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 2 of the 2023 season.
English, Irish Derby winner Auguste Rodin appears headed for Breeders' Cup Turf
Sports News // 1 day ago
English, Irish Derby winner Auguste Rodin appears headed for Breeders' Cup Turf
Sept. 11 (UIP) -- Breeders' Cup had seven "Win and You're In" races on the weekend card. and one of them looks to have landed a prime attraction in English and Irish Derby winner Auguste Rodin from the powerful Coolmore partners.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin to be inactive vs. Jets
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills safety Damar Hamlin to be inactive vs. Jets
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Fans will need to wait a bit longer to see Damar Hamlin play in a regular-season game for the first time since his on-field cardiac arrest, with the safety expected to be inactive for the Buffalo Bills' 2023 opener.
J.K. Dobbins, Aaron Jones among injured in NFL's Week 1
NFL // 1 day ago
J.K. Dobbins, Aaron Jones among injured in NFL's Week 1
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Aaron Jones and quarterback Anthony Richardson were among the players who sustained injuries in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Purdy, Edwards, Nacua lead add/drops for Week 2
Fantasy football: Purdy, Edwards, Nacua lead add/drops for Week 2
Hopkins, Williams among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers
Hopkins, Williams among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers
N.Y. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers tore Achilles vs. Bills, out for season
N.Y. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers tore Achilles vs. Bills, out for season
Drake London among 3 must-start Week 1 fantasy football wide receivers
Drake London among 3 must-start Week 1 fantasy football wide receivers
Joe Mixon, Breece Hall among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 2
Joe Mixon, Breece Hall among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement