Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Sept. 7, 2023 / 8:10 AM

U.S. Open tennis: Alcaraz, Medvedev, Keys, Sabalenka claim last semifinal spots

By Alex Butler
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hits a ball to Alexander Zverev of Germany in the quarterfinals of the 2023 U.S. Open on Wednesday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
1 of 5 | Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hits a ball to Alexander Zverev of Germany in the quarterfinals of the 2023 U.S. Open on Wednesday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka each advanced in straight sets to claim the last four semifinal spots on Day 10 of the 2023 U.S. Open.

Alcaraz, the No. 1 men's player, beat No. 12 Alexander Zverev of Germany on Wednesday in Flushing, N.Y. The Spaniard totaled 29 winners, 34 unforced errors and converted 4 of 4 break point opportunities in his 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 triumph.

Advertisement

Zverev went 0 for 5 on his break point opportunities. He totaled 22 winners and 35 unforced errors.

Alcaraz will meet Medvedev on Friday in the quarterfinals. If Alcaraz wins, he could meet No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the finals, setting up a rematch of their meeting in the Wimbledon 2023 finale.

Read More

"We are just one match from that potential final," Alcaraz said of another Djokovic meeting. "It would be great to play a final against Novak in New York. But both of us have really tough semifinals. Let's see."

Advertisement

Alcaraz, the defending champion, will make his second U.S. Open semifinal appearance. Medvedev claimed the 2021 title in Queens. He was the runner-up in 2019 and a semifinalist in 2020.

Medvedev, ranked No. 3, edged fellow Russian Andrey Rublev (No. 8) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He totaled eight aces and converted 9 of 19 break point opportunities. Rublev converted 5 of 13 break point chances in the 2-hour, 48-minute match.

Sabalenka was the first player to snag a semifinal ticket on Day 10. The No. 2 Belarusian needed just 73 minutes to dispatch of No. 23 Zheng Qinwen of China. Sabalenka totaled 17 winners, 12 unforced errors and broke Zheng's serve three times in the 6-4, 6-1 win. Zheng did not earn a break point opportunity and logged 13 winners and 16 unforced errors.

Sabalenka will meet Keys, who beat No. 9 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, in the semifinals. The No. 17 American totaled four aces, converted 3 of 3 break point opportunities and fired 19 winners in her 6-1, 6-4 win Wednesday in Flushing. Vondrousova went 0 for 9 on break point opportunities in the 86-minute match.

Advertisement

Sabalenka and Keys each will make their third semifinals appearances at the Grand Slam. Sabalenka has yet to advance to a U.S. Open final. Keys was the runner-up in 2017 and a semifinalist in 2018.

Fellow American Coco Gauff (No. 6) will battle No. 10 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the first 2023 U.S. Open semifinal at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Keys will face Sabalenka in the next match on Day 11 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic will meet No. 47 Ben Shelton of the United States in a men's semifinal Friday in Flushing. Alcaraz also will take on Medvedev for a spot in the final on Day 12.

The women's final will be at 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. The men's final will air at the same time Sunday on ESPN.

Coco Gauff reaches semifinals at U.S. Open tennis

Coco Gauff of the United States prepares to return the ball before defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in straight sets in the quarterfinals at the 2023 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Forest Hills, N.Y., on September 5, 2023. Gauff won 6-0, 6-2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Carl Nassib, NFL's first openly gay active player, retires
NFL // 21 hours ago
Carl Nassib, NFL's first openly gay active player, retires
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Veteran pass rusher Carl Nassib, the NFL's first openly gay active player, will retire from the league after seven seasons, he announced Wednesday on Instagram.
Breanna Stewart breaks Diana Taurasi's WNBA single-season scoring record
NBA // 22 hours ago
Breanna Stewart breaks Diana Taurasi's WNBA single-season scoring record
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Breanna Stewart poured in 40 points and totaled 10 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to its seventh-consecutive win, while breaking WNBA legend Diana Taurasi's single-season scoring record in the process.
Jose Altuve hits three home runs as Astros clobber Rangers
MLB // 22 hours ago
Jose Altuve hits three home runs as Astros clobber Rangers
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Jose Altuve reached nearly a quarter-mile's worth of home run distance through his first three at-bats, continuing a hot streak and leading the Houston Astros to blow out the Texas Rangers.
U.S. Open tennis: Americans Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton climb into semis
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. Open tennis: Americans Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton climb into semis
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Ben Shelton totaled 50 winners in a victory over Frances Tiafoe to clinch his first Grand Slam semifinal berth at the 2023 U.S. Open. Fellow American Coco Gauff also advanced to her first U.S. Open semifinal on Day 9.
Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce among 4 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 1
NFL // 1 day ago
Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce among 4 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dameon Pierce of the Houston Texans are among the fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups for Week 1, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler.
Spain fires World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda amid kiss controversy
Soccer // 1 day ago
Spain fires World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda amid kiss controversy
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Spain fired women's soccer coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, ending a tenure which featured a World Cup title and ended in controversy, including player boycotts and a schism within the Royal Spanish Football Federation.
St. Brown, Moore, London among 5 must-start Week 1 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 1 day ago
St. Brown, Moore, London among 5 must-start Week 1 fantasy football wide receivers
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Skyy Moore and Drake London are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 1 of the fantasy football season.
Colts to deploy 'running back by committee,' coach Shane Steichen says
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts to deploy 'running back by committee,' coach Shane Steichen says
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Fantasy football team owners will need to stay attentive if they want to use Indianapolis Colts running backs in 2023. Coach Shane Steichen says the team will deploy a committee amid Jonathan Taylor's absence.
3-year-olds hold the hot hand for Breeders' Cup Classic after weekend horse racing
Sports News // 1 day ago
3-year-olds hold the hot hand for Breeders' Cup Classic after weekend horse racing
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- With just two months until the Breeders' Cup World Championships at Santa Anita, 3-year-olds seem to have the edge over their older rivals in what promises to be an exciting showdown.
Alexander Zverev edges Jannik Sinner in thriller to reach U.S. Open quarters
Sports News // 2 days ago
Alexander Zverev edges Jannik Sinner in thriller to reach U.S. Open quarters
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- German Alexander Zverev fired 16 aces and broke Italian Jannik Sinner's serve six times in a 4-hour, 41-minute thriller to reach the 2023 U.S. Open quarterfinals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

St. Brown, Moore, London among 5 must-start Week 1 fantasy football wide receivers
St. Brown, Moore, London among 5 must-start Week 1 fantasy football wide receivers
Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce among 4 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 1
Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce among 4 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 1
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
U.S. Open tennis: Americans Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton climb into semis
U.S. Open tennis: Americans Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton climb into semis
Carl Nassib, NFL's first openly gay active player, retires
Carl Nassib, NFL's first openly gay active player, retires
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement