Sept. 6, 2023 / 8:05 AM

U.S. Open tennis: Americans Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton climb into semis

By Alex Butler
Coco Gauff prepares to return a ball to Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at the 2023 U.S. Open on Tuesday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Coco Gauff prepares to return a ball to Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at the 2023 U.S. Open on Tuesday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Ben Shelton totaled 50 winners in a victory over Frances Tiafoe to clinch his first Grand Slam semifinal berth at the 2023 U.S. Open. Fellow American Coco Gauff also advanced to her first U.S. Open semifinal on Day 9.

Serbian Novak Djokovic and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic clinched the other respective men's and women's semifinal berths Tuesday in Flushing, N.Y.

"There is still a lot of tennis left to play," Gauff told reporters. "It's a long tournament. Even though, for the semifinals ,[I had] two matches left, you can't think like that. I'm still in the mindset that I'm in the beginning of the tournament.

"Right now, I have the mentality that I told myself I have another two weeks to play. That's where my mind is at."

Shelton, ranked No. 47 in the ATP Tour singles rankings, beat his 10th-ranked foe 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He fired 14 aces and broke Tiafoe's serve seven times.

"I think the key for me was just being tough and being relentless and knowing that I could go the distance physically, no matter how bad it hurt," Shelton said.

Shelton will meet Djokovic in the semifinals Friday in Flushing. Djokovic beat No. 9 Taylor Fritz of the United States in straight sets in their quarterfinal meeting. The No. 2 ranked Serbian totaled seven aces, converted 6 of 9 break point chances and collected 25 winners and 26 unforced errors in the 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Fritz logged eight aces, 33 winners and 51 unforced errors. He converted 2 of 12 break points.

Muchova, ranked No. 10, beat No. 30 Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-0, 6-3. She will meet Gauff in the semifinals Thursday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff, ranked No. 6, needed just 68 minutes to defeat No. 21 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-0, 6-2. The 19-year-old American totaled four aces, converted 6 of 7 break point opportunities and logged 13 winners and 14 unforced errors. Ostapenko logged 37 unforced errors and converted 1 of 4 break point chances.

"I wouldn't lie, I am not surprised by the result, but with how the match went," Gauff said.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will take on No. 23 Zheng Qinwen of China in the first quarterfinal of Day 10 at noon Wednesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

No. 9 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic will battle No. 17 Madison Keys of the United States in the final women's quarterfinal.

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev will face fellow Russian Andrey Rublev (No. 8) in the first men's quarterfinal of Day 10. No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will then take on No. 12 Alexander Zverev of Germany for the final ticket to the men's singles semifinals.

Day 10 coverage will air on ESPN.

U.S. Open schedule

All times EDT

Wednesday

Mens and women's quarterfinals from noon to 11 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday

Women's semifinals from 7 to 11 p.m. on ESPN

Friday

Men's semifinals from 3 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Women's final at 4 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday

Men's final at 4 p.m. on ESPN

Coco Gauff reaches semifinals at U.S. Open tennis

Coco Gauff of the United States prepares to return the ball before defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in straight sets in the quarterfinals at the 2023 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Forest Hills, N.Y., on September 5, 2023. Gauff won 6-0, 6-2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

