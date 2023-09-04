Boxer Chris Eubank Jr.'s trainer arrested on gun charge at British airport

The American trainer for British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. (pictured) was arrested at an airport in Manchester and charged with possession of a weapon, police confirmed Monday. Photo by Sean Dempsey/EPA-EFE

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The American trainer for British professional boxer Chris Eubank Jr. was arrested at an airport in Manchester and charged with possession of a weapon, police confirmed Monday. Brian "BoMac" McIntyre was waiting to board a flight back to the United States late Sunday when he was stopped by security, according to the Greater Manchester Police. Advertisement

Armed officers then descended on the terminal, eventually locating a firearm in the 53-year-old's luggage and arresting him.

McIntyre, who was headed for Atlanta, is being detained until his next court appearance on Oct. 9.

He faces one count of possession of a firearm and one of possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

McIntyre had been in Britain for Saturday's fight between Eubank and Liam Smith in what was a highly-anticipated rematch. Eubank controlled the fight in what was eventually a 10th-round stoppage win in Manchester.

Eubank hired McIntyre before the match based on his work with American Terence Crawford, who has held championship belts in multiple weight classes.

"I don't have to second guess anything that I'm hearing," Eubank told Britain's Sky Sports last month in reference to his decision to retain McIntyre.

"That was a big thing for me. I don't want to have to think about 'is that really going to work, is that really what I should be doing?' Yes, it is because this guy's done it and it's worked at the highest levels for many years. So I trust these guys."

Eubank is the son of Christopher Eubank Sr., who is considered one of the greatest British super-middleweight boxers of all time.