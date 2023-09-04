Advertisement
Sports News
Sept. 4, 2023 / 2:17 PM

Boxer Chris Eubank Jr.'s trainer arrested on gun charge at British airport

By Simon Druker
The American trainer for British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. (pictured) was arrested at an airport in Manchester and charged with possession of a weapon, police confirmed Monday. Photo by Sean Dempsey/EPA-EFE
The American trainer for British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. (pictured) was arrested at an airport in Manchester and charged with possession of a weapon, police confirmed Monday. Photo by Sean Dempsey/EPA-EFE

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The American trainer for British professional boxer Chris Eubank Jr. was arrested at an airport in Manchester and charged with possession of a weapon, police confirmed Monday.

Brian "BoMac" McIntyre was waiting to board a flight back to the United States late Sunday when he was stopped by security, according to the Greater Manchester Police.

Advertisement

Armed officers then descended on the terminal, eventually locating a firearm in the 53-year-old's luggage and arresting him.

McIntyre, who was headed for Atlanta, is being detained until his next court appearance on Oct. 9.

He faces one count of possession of a firearm and one of possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

McIntyre had been in Britain for Saturday's fight between Eubank and Liam Smith in what was a highly-anticipated rematch. Eubank controlled the fight in what was eventually a 10th-round stoppage win in Manchester.

Eubank hired McIntyre before the match based on his work with American Terence Crawford, who has held championship belts in multiple weight classes.

Advertisement

"I don't have to second guess anything that I'm hearing," Eubank told Britain's Sky Sports last month in reference to his decision to retain McIntyre.

"That was a big thing for me. I don't want to have to think about 'is that really going to work, is that really what I should be doing?' Yes, it is because this guy's done it and it's worked at the highest levels for many years. So I trust these guys."

Eubank is the son of Christopher Eubank Sr., who is considered one of the greatest British super-middleweight boxers of all time.

Read More

Latest Headlines

ACC adds Stanford, Cal, SMU as it expands to 18 colleges
Sports News // 3 days ago
ACC adds Stanford, Cal, SMU as it expands to 18 colleges
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The University of California Berkeley, Southern Methodist University and Stanford University will join the Atlantic Coast Conference, pushing its membership to 18 college programs, the conference announced Friday.
Saints, Ravens among 4 underrated fantasy football defenses
NFL // 3 days ago
Saints, Ravens among 4 underrated fantasy football defenses
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens are among four defense/special teams units being underrated in fantasy football drafts, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler.
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2023.
Jockey Club Gold Cup, Pacific Classic offer Breeders'' Cup Classic spots
Sports News // 3 days ago
Jockey Club Gold Cup, Pacific Classic offer Breeders'' Cup Classic spots
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Older horses and a few 3-year-olds compete for Breeders' Cup Classic spots in Saturday's Jockey Club Gold Cup and Pacific Classic, both $1 million Grade I races.
Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for the 2023 NFL season.
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 2 weeks ago
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard lead UPI senior sports writer Al Butler's Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for the 2023 NFL season.
Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits grand slam, becomes first MLB player to join 30-60 club
MLB // 3 days ago
Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits grand slam, becomes first MLB player to join 30-60 club
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. became the first player in MLB history to hit 30 home runs and steal at least 60 bases in the same season with a grand slam in an Atlanta Braves win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
U.S. Open tennis: Angered Daniil Medvedev lashes out at fan, camera in second-round win
Sports News // 3 days ago
U.S. Open tennis: Angered Daniil Medvedev lashes out at fan, camera in second-round win
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Tennis star Daniil Medvedev hit a camera and shouted at fans, asking if they were "stupid," during an eventful second-round victory over Christopher O'Connell at the 2023 U.S. Open.
Fantasy football: Mostert, Metcalf among 13 draft targets to fast-track your season
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Mostert, Metcalf among 13 draft targets to fast-track your season
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert, Raheem Mostert and DK Metcalf are among 13 players UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler recommends to target in drafts if you want to start your fantasy football season strong.
USA soccer star Julie Ertz retires, cites family responsibilities
Soccer // 4 days ago
USA soccer star Julie Ertz retires, cites family responsibilities
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Longtime United States Women's National Team midfielder/defender Julie Ertz decided to "hang up the boots," ending her legendary soccer career, she announced Thursday on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Saints, Ravens among 4 underrated fantasy football defenses
Saints, Ravens among 4 underrated fantasy football defenses
Fantasy football: Mostert, Metcalf among 13 draft targets to fast-track your season
Fantasy football: Mostert, Metcalf among 13 draft targets to fast-track your season
U.S. Open tennis: Angered Daniil Medvedev lashes out at fan, camera in second-round win
U.S. Open tennis: Angered Daniil Medvedev lashes out at fan, camera in second-round win
Kupp, Barkley, Prescott among 11 players to avoid in fantasy football drafts
Kupp, Barkley, Prescott among 11 players to avoid in fantasy football drafts
ACC adds Stanford, Cal, SMU as it expands to 18 colleges
ACC adds Stanford, Cal, SMU as it expands to 18 colleges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement