Golfer Gary Woodland to undergo brain surgery

1 of 5 | Gary Woodland won the 2019 U.S. Open, his latest PGA Tour victory. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Golfer Gary Woodland will undergo surgery to remove a lesion from his brain, he announced on social media. Woodland announced the surgery Wednesday on Instagram and Twitter. He will have the procedure Sept. 18. Advertisement

"I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication," Woodland wrote. "After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we've made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.

"I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone."

Several other PGA Stars, including Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau, showed support for Woodland with comments on Instagram and Twitter.

Woodland last won in 2019, capturing the U.S. Open. He earned other PGA Tour victories at the 2018 Phoenix Open, the 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open and the 2011 Transitions Championship. Woodland picked up two Top 10 finishes, six Top 25 finishes and made 18 cuts in 24 events this season.

He has 29 Top 5 finishes and 54 Top 10 finishes and made 251 cuts in 340 career events played. Woodland earned $33.4 million in prize money since joining the PGA Tour in 2009.