Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 31, 2023 / 7:30 AM

Golfer Gary Woodland to undergo brain surgery

By Alex Butler
Gary Woodland won the 2019 U.S. Open, his latest PGA Tour victory. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
1 of 5 | Gary Woodland won the 2019 U.S. Open, his latest PGA Tour victory. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Golfer Gary Woodland will undergo surgery to remove a lesion from his brain, he announced on social media.

Woodland announced the surgery Wednesday on Instagram and Twitter. He will have the procedure Sept. 18.

Advertisement

"I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication," Woodland wrote. "After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we've made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.

"I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone."

Several other PGA Stars, including Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau, showed support for Woodland with comments on Instagram and Twitter.

Woodland last won in 2019, capturing the U.S. Open. He earned other PGA Tour victories at the 2018 Phoenix Open, the 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open and the 2011 Transitions Championship. Woodland picked up two Top 10 finishes, six Top 25 finishes and made 18 cuts in 24 events this season.

He has 29 Top 5 finishes and 54 Top 10 finishes and made 251 cuts in 340 career events played. Woodland earned $33.4 million in prize money since joining the PGA Tour in 2009.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. Open tennis: Djokovic, Gauff advance; Ruud, Tsitsipas upset in second round
Sports News // 28 minutes ago
U.S. Open tennis: Djokovic, Gauff advance; Ruud, Tsitsipas upset in second round
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff advanced, while Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas were upset in the second round of the 2023 U.S. Open in Flushing, N.Y.
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
NFL // 1 week ago
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2023.
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 2 weeks ago
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard lead UPI senior sports writer Al Butler's Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for the 2023 NFL season.
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill lead 2023 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill lead 2023 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 100 wide receiver rankings for the 2023 fantasy football campaign.
Rays thrive despite shortstop Wander Franco's imposed leave, MLB investigation
MLB // 20 hours ago
Rays thrive despite shortstop Wander Franco's imposed leave, MLB investigation
MIAMI, Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays players say they aren't worried about when All-Star Wander Franco can return from an MLB-mandated hiatus, refusing to let what one describes as a "weird situation" drain energy amid a run to the playoffs.
Minnesota Vikings to sign ex-Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin
NFL // 23 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings to sign ex-Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings will sign former Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin to their active roster, his agency, Rosenhaus Sports Representation, confirmed Wednesday morning.
U.S. Open tennis: Carlos Alcaraz, Jessica Pegula advance in first round
Sports News // 23 hours ago
U.S. Open tennis: Carlos Alcaraz, Jessica Pegula advance in first round
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Men's No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and women's No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 3 Jessica Pegula were among the top players to advance on Day 2 of the 2023 U.S. Open. No. 7 Caroline Garcia was the top player to exit.
Yankees' Harrison Bader, Angels' Lucas Giolito among notable players waived
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees' Harrison Bader, Angels' Lucas Giolito among notable players waived
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Lucas Giolito will be among six players waived by the Los Angeles Angels in a surprising string of MLB moves. Harrison Bader and Mike Clevinger are among other players who will be placed on waivers.
Giants agree to trade for Bills defensive end Boogie Basham
NFL // 1 day ago
Giants agree to trade for Bills defensive end Boogie Basham
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to trade defensive end Boogie Basham to the New York Giants, a league source told UPI on Tuesday morning.
Spanish soccer officials demand Luis Rubiales resign for World Cup kiss
Soccer // 1 day ago
Spanish soccer officials demand Luis Rubiales resign for World Cup kiss
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Regional presidents of the Royal Spanish Football Federation called for president Luis Rubiales to resign immediately, saying he "damaged the image of Spanish football" with his World Cup kiss of player Jenni Hermoso.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kupp, Barkley, Prescott among 11 players to avoid in fantasy football drafts
Kupp, Barkley, Prescott among 11 players to avoid in fantasy football drafts
Fantasy football: Justin Fields, Aaron Jones, A.J. Brown among 8 must-draft players
Fantasy football: Justin Fields, Aaron Jones, A.J. Brown among 8 must-draft players
Rays thrive despite shortstop Wander Franco's imposed leave, MLB investigation
Rays thrive despite shortstop Wander Franco's imposed leave, MLB investigation
Yankees' Harrison Bader, Angels' Lucas Giolito among notable players waived
Yankees' Harrison Bader, Angels' Lucas Giolito among notable players waived
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement