Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 29, 2023 / 10:20 PM

Chess prodigy accused of cheating with vibrating sex toys settles legal fight

By Adam Schrader
A defamation legal battle regarding Hans Niemann, a teenage chess prodigy, who was accused of using vibrating sex toys to cheat during a tournament in Missouri last year reached its conclusion Monday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 3 | A defamation legal battle regarding Hans Niemann, a teenage chess prodigy, who was accused of using vibrating sex toys to cheat during a tournament in Missouri last year reached its conclusion Monday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A defamation legal battle regarding a teenage chess prodigy accused of using vibrating sex toys to cheat during a tournament in Missouri last year reached its conclusion Monday.

Hans Niemann, 19, defeated the Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, 31, in a chess match that led to accusations -- including from other chess grandmasters -- that he had cheated, according to a lawsuit obtained by UPI. The lawsuit was filed against Chess.com, Carlsen and others.

Advertisement

"Shortly after those events, Chess.com privately closed Niemann's account and published an investigative report about Hans Niemann's play," Chess.com said in a statement Monday. Chess.com, the leading platform for online gameplay, had suspended Niemann after the accusations were made.

"Since June, both sides have negotiated privately in a good-faith effort to resolve their issues and allow the chess world to move forward without further litigation. We are happy to share that all sides have reached an agreement," Chess.com said in the statement.

Read More

The statement noted that each entity involved has its own "opinions about the events surrounding the controversy and they agree they should each be able to talk openly about their views."

Chess.com said it has fully reinstated Niemann, affirming that there has been "no determinative evidence" that he cheated in any in-person games.

Advertisement

The organization published a statement from Carlsen in which the grandmaster acknowledged the lack of evidence Niemann cheated in last year's Sinquefield Cup matchup.

"I am willing to play Niemann in future events, should we be paired together," Carlsen said.

Niemann said in a statement that the lawsuit had been resolved "in a mutually acceptable manner" and said he looked forward to returning to Chess.com.

"As Hans returns to Chess.com, he will be allowed to play in any and all events, and will be treated no differently from any other player," the organization said.

"Chess.com always retains the right to open and close accounts based on our judgment, and we take that stewardship seriously."

The lawsuit also involved the American chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura who also implied in several comments on Twitch that Nieman may have had a history of online cheating.

However, it did not appear to include Canadian grandmaster Eric Hansen's Twitch feed ChessBrah, archived by Twitter users, in which he alleged that Niemann had used sex toys to cheat.

Instead, the lawsuit primarily focused on Carlsen who Niemann alleged "viciously and maliciously retaliated" against him for defeating him.

"Carlsen's unprecedented actions, coupled with his unfounded accusations, sent shock waves through the chess world and instantly thrust Niemann into the center of what is now widely reported as the single biggest chess scandal in history," the lawsuit reads.

Advertisement

"Due to his unparalleled stature and influence in the chess community, Carlsen knew that the public would believe his accusations of cheating against Niemann, even though Carlsen had no legitimate basis to believe Niemann actually cheated against him."

In the end, the lawsuit says, experts have concluded that Carlsen lost the match because of his particularly poor play rather than any exceptional play by Niemann.

Latest Headlines

Giants agree to trade for Bills defensive end Boogie Basham
NFL // 10 hours ago
Giants agree to trade for Bills defensive end Boogie Basham
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to trade defensive end Boogie Basham to the New York Giants, a league source told UPI on Tuesday morning.
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
NFL // 1 week ago
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2023.
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 2 weeks ago
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard lead UPI senior sports writer Al Butler's Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for the 2023 NFL season.
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill lead 2023 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill lead 2023 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 100 wide receiver rankings for the 2023 fantasy football campaign.
Spanish soccer officials demand Luis Rubiales resign for World Cup kiss
Soccer // 13 hours ago
Spanish soccer officials demand Luis Rubiales resign for World Cup kiss
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Regional presidents of the Royal Spanish Football Federation called for president Luis Rubiales to resign immediately, saying he "damaged the image of Spanish football" with his World Cup kiss of player Jenni Hermoso.
U.S. Open tennis: Gauff, Djokovic advance, Rune upset on Day 1
Sports News // 14 hours ago
U.S. Open tennis: Gauff, Djokovic advance, Rune upset on Day 1
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic were among the notable tennis stars to advance on Day 1 of the 2023 U.S. Open. No. 4 Holger Rune of Denmark and No. 8 Maria Sakkari of Greece were sent home after early upsets.
Fans run on field, collide with Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.
MLB // 15 hours ago
Fans run on field, collide with Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Two fans ran on the field, sprinted to Ronald Acuna Jr. and collided with the star outfielder, forcing him to fall to the ground in the seventh inning on an Atlanta Braves win over the Colorado Rockies.
Kupp, Barkley, Prescott among 11 players to avoid in fantasy football drafts
NFL // 18 hours ago
Kupp, Barkley, Prescott among 11 players to avoid in fantasy football drafts
MIAMI, Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Cooper Kupp, Saquon Barkley and Dak Prescott are among 11 players you should avoid -- at their average draft positions -- this year in fantasy football, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler.
Spanish prosecutors investigate Luis Rubiales for World Cup kiss
Soccer // 1 day ago
Spanish prosecutors investigate Luis Rubiales for World Cup kiss
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Spanish prosecutors opened an investigation into suspended Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales for his World Cup kiss of midfielder Jenni Hermoso, they announced Monday.
Arcangelo's victory in Grade I Travers Stakes put him atop 3-year-old crowd
Sports News // 1 day ago
Arcangelo's victory in Grade I Travers Stakes put him atop 3-year-old crowd
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Archangelo's decisive victory in Saturday's Travers Stakes boosted the late bloomer to the top of the 3-year-old division in a weekend filled with top-flight racing,
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Justin Fields, Aaron Jones, A.J. Brown among 8 must-draft players
Fantasy football: Justin Fields, Aaron Jones, A.J. Brown among 8 must-draft players
Kupp, Barkley, Prescott among 11 players to avoid in fantasy football drafts
Kupp, Barkley, Prescott among 11 players to avoid in fantasy football drafts
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement